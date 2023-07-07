Countries
KCMS Junior Beta Club Quiz Bowl team finishes 6th in national competition

Rebecca Barnabi
At the Junior Beta National Convention, Kate Collins Middle School student Libby Caister showed great skill in the Visual Arts Painting category.

The Quiz Bowl team composed of Jasper McNicholas, Nilkanth Patel, Bennett Craft and Mariana Vazquez demonstrated exceptional knowledge and teamwork throughout the competition. Their performance secured them a coveted spot among the top 10 teams in the nation, allowing them to compete in person.

The team secured an outstanding 6th place finish overall in competition.

The KCMS Junior Beta Club would like to extend a heartfelt appreciation to all the students who participated and represented the chapter with utmost dedication. Club members also express gratitude toward the parents of these talented students. Their support and encouragement have played a vital role in the success of the Junior Beta members.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

