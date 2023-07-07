KCMS Junior Beta Club Quiz Bowl team finishes 6th in national competition

At the Junior Beta National Convention, Kate Collins Middle School student Libby Caister showed great skill in the Visual Arts Painting category.

The Quiz Bowl team composed of Jasper McNicholas, Nilkanth Patel, Bennett Craft and Mariana Vazquez demonstrated exceptional knowledge and teamwork throughout the competition. Their performance secured them a coveted spot among the top 10 teams in the nation, allowing them to compete in person.

The team secured an outstanding 6th place finish overall in competition.

The KCMS Junior Beta Club would like to extend a heartfelt appreciation to all the students who participated and represented the chapter with utmost dedication. Club members also express gratitude toward the parents of these talented students. Their support and encouragement have played a vital role in the success of the Junior Beta members.