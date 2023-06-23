Jury indicts Florida man on sex trafficking charges: Violence, threats, offers of drugs

A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging a Florida man with 10 counts of sex trafficking.

According to court documents, between 2011 and 2019, Shannima Yuantrell Session, aka Shalamar, 46, of Lake Placid, Fla., trafficked seven women and three girls.

Session allegedly recruited his victims through violence, threats, and offers of drugs, employment and romantic relationships. Once Session had gained compliance from his victims, he then trafficked them for sex primarily in rural areas of Highlands County for his own profit.

If convicted, Session faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison, with a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, as well as a maximum of lifetime supervised release.

Session is being held in custody pending trial.