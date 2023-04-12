Countries
Jake Gelof goes deep again, breaks school record, in #7 Virginia’s 18-0 win over Richmond

Chris Graham
Photo: UVA Athletics

Virginia slugger Jake Gelof hit his 38th career home run, a solo shot in the fifth inning, to break UVA’s all-time home run record as No. 7 Virginia (29-4) shut out Richmond, 18-0, at Disharoon Park on Tuesday.

The Cavaliers extended the nation’s longest home win streak to 22 games with the victory.

Gelof ignited an eight-run fifth inning by lining an 0-2 pitch over the left field wall. The historic home run placed him alone atop UVA’s career home run list, surpassing E.J. Anderson (1995-98) for the program record.

Gelof has sprinted towards the finish line with four home runs in his last four games. He went 1-for-2 with a walk, hit by pitch, two runs scored and an RBI in Tuesday’s contest.

Gelof has amassed his 38 home runs over 129 career games and 454 at bats. He hit four homers as a freshman in 2021, 21 as a sophomore in 2022 and has a team-best 13 this season.

The Cavaliers scored 15 runs, eight in the fifth and seven in the sixth, to record their second run-rule win over the season. Ethan Anderson and Harrison Didawick each hit grand slams in the contest, the fourth time since 2000 that UVA has hit two grand slams in the same game.

