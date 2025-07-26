To say the world is mourning Hulk Hogan, who died on Thursday at 71, would be disingenuous. Few celebrity deaths have been quite as polarizing as Hogan’s. Controversy seemed to follow the Hulkster, alienating a large subset of his audience. That was never more apparent than in his final WWE appearance, last January for “Monday Night RAW’s” debut on Netflix.

HULK HOGAN’S LAST APPEARANCE ON WWE TV WAS HIM GETTING BOOED OUT THE BUILDING ON NETFLIX pic.twitter.com/bjLP9kaPi4 — Nato Jacobs (@dcmadness202) July 24, 2025



Still, Hogan had his fair share of sycophants, so the sentiments have ranged from abject grief to pure mockery.

Hogan during Benoit vs Warrior at HellaSlam today pic.twitter.com/IsLxiyCIaL — Lil Lito 🍎 (@LilLito) July 24, 2025



I cannot ignore Hogan’s past transgressions, nor can I excuse them. I don’t have the right. Like many of his peers, Hogan was a terrible person.

In the ring, Hogan’s legacy is similarly divisive.

Hulk Hogan may be the most famous professional wrestler of all time. When he left the AWA, Verne Gagne’s Midwest institution began its slow march towards oblivion. When he arrived in New York, Hulkamania became the driving force behind the WWF’s rise to national prominence. And, when he turned heel and formed the nWo, WCW finally gained the upper hand in the “Monday Night Wars.” Hogan wasn’t a man. He was an institution and a merchandising machine.

On the flip side, Hogan’s work has been derided over the last 40 years. The primacy of work-rate has made Hogan a punching bag for fans with a discerning eye, forcing him to be unfavorable compared to the likes of Randy Savage or Ric Flair.

There’s a reason why Hulkamania became a cultural phenomenon, though. Hogan was the master of minimalism.

Everyone knows Hogan’s greatest hits. His “WrestleMania” matches against Andre the Giant, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Ultimate Warrior and The Rock. His trilogy of pay-per-view matches against Ric Flair in 1994. His iconic feud with Sting, as Hollywood Hogan.

Here, I’ve compiled my own compilation album, composed of Hogan’s b-sides. These are the obscure gems that would be found on my uncle’s old “best of” VHS tapes.

Hulk Hogan vs. Bob Backlund

WWF

4/12/80



Before Hulkamania was running wild on the WWF, the “Fabulous” Hulk Hogan was an ostentatious heel. Here, he’s challenging Bob Backlund for the WWF Heavyweight Championship. Backlund was a prolific amateur wrestler, winning an NCAA National Championship at North Dakota State University in 1971. As a professional, he was a consummate technician.

For Backlund, this was a war of attrition—testing whether or not he could withstand the more physically imposing Hogan.

Hulk Hogan vs. Stan Hansen

NJPW

5/10/81



Hulk Hogan’s work in Japan has become something of a meme; as if his use of drop toe-holds and enzuigiris made his work in America seem trite, by comparison. In fairness, there may be some truth to the assertion. Some of Hogan’s greatest work did happen in New Japan Pro Wrestling, long before Hulkamania was running wild in the WWF.

Here, he’s wrestling “The Lariat” Stan Hansen, in the historic Korakuen Hall. Both men typified the lumbering heavyweight style that was common amongst gaijin—swinging for the fences with concussive force and reckless abandonment. It’s a style that Hansen excelled at, while Hogan was forced to adapt. The result is a magnificent firefight.

Hulk Hogan & Andre The Giant vs. Nick Bockwinkel, Bobby Heenan, Bobby Duncum, and Ken Patera

AWA

11/7/82



Bobby Heenan was a ubiquitous force in WWF’s golden era, whose rivalry with Hulk Hogan took center stage at “WrestleMania II” and “WrestleMania III.” However, Hogan’s rivalry with the Heenan Family began in Gagne’s AWA, in the early 1980s. At the time, Heenan’s cadre included Ken Patera, Bobby Duncum, and the AWA World Heavyweight Champion, Nick Bockwinkel—whom Hogan was determined to defeat for the title. Here, Hogan joined forces with Andre The Giant in a two-on-four handicap match, including Heenan himself.

This match is reminiscent of every great bar fight in cinema history. It’s so fascinating to watch the Heenan Family warp around Andre and Hogan. No amount of subterfuge or bastardry could overcome their collective might.

Hulk Hogan vs. Nick Bockwinkel

AWA

4/24/83



Hogan’s rivalry with Bockwinkel began in late 1981, only months after his debut in the AWA. Hulkamania was running wild in the Midwest, while Bockwinkel was in the midst of his second reign as AWA champion. Unfortunately, Gagne was reluctant to crown the “immortal” one as his new champion—so Hogan was forced to seek gold elsewhere. Thus, this was Hogan’s final encounter with Bockwinkel in the AWA, and his final attempt at capturing the title that eluded him.

Bockwinkel was the consummate ring general and master of the immortal techniques. Here, he tries to gain a psychological advantage over Hogan, but can’t quite overcome the overwhelming force of Hulkamania. Hogan punctuated the affair with his legendary Leg Drop and “Eye of the Tiger” began blaring over the PA. Hogan had finally won the AWA World Heavyweight Championship… or so it seemed. “Mean” Gene Okerlund interrupted Hogan’s celebration to announce that AWA President Stanley Blackburn had overruled referee James Blears’ decision—due to Hogan accidentally throwing Bockwinkel over the top rope. Thus, Hogan was disqualified. While that wasn’t an uncommon occurrence at the time, the crowd was despondent. It was evident that they were ready for a new champion. Not only is this one of Hogan’s better performances, but it was a true inflection point in professional wrestling history.

Hulk Hogan vs. Genichiro Tenryu

SWS: Super Wrestle in Tokyo Dome

12/12/91



This match typifies the “Hogan in Japan” meme. This was the main event of “SuperWrestle in Tokyo Dome,” a joint venture between the WWF and Genichiro Tenryu’s short-lived promotion, SWS. The WWF’s partnership with SWS produced two shows in the vaunted Tokyo Dome, an appearance from Tenryu at “WrestleMania VII,” and the infamous skirmish between Koji Kitao and Earthquake. Sounds like a homerun to me.

This match may have been the crown jewel of their alliance. Hogan’s popularity in Japan was unquestioned. To this day, he’s one of the most beloved gaijin in the history of puroresu. Here, Hogan is bristling with energy, juxtaposed to the stoic Tenryu. Hogan carried that energy into the contest, displaying a technical acumen that was seldom seen from the Hulkster in the States.