Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
newsheaded to virginia beach oceanfront website provides updates on construction parking
Culture

Headed to Virginia Beach oceanfront? Website provides updates on construction, parking

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Photo courtesy IMGoing

Making plans for a vacation in Virginia Beach? You might want to consult a new website before you arrive. The new webpage, virginiabeach.gov/VBFuture was launched to minimize inconveniences caused by construction and parking changes in the resort area.

The new site provides up-to-date information about project timelines, important parking dates and more.

Construction

Beginning early spring and continuing into 2024, numerous public works projects in the resort area will be underway. The city wants to ensure visitors know that despite the dust and debris due to construction, businesses at the oceanfront are still open and ready to welcome patrons. You may see signs at the resort area with messages such as “Pardon the mess as we build our future,” and “Building our VB Future.”

Parking

Parking rates have also been updated to simplify your experience. All city-owned parking in the resort area is now $2/hour. Additionally, parking management is introducing dynamic pricing for resort garages and lots during special events and weekends. During peak parking demand times on the weekends and special events, the city will charge a daily flat rate at the garages and lots.

As a reminder, free parking available during the shoulder season will conclude March 31. Regular charges parking meters and municipal parking lots will resume April 1. Beginning April 3, free on-street parking along Atlantic Avenue will be removed.

Real-time parking apps

Visitors are encouraged to use the VBGo and ParkMobile apps to help them find parking in real time and easily pay for their parking space. These apps are available to download for iOS and Android.

To learn more about parking, construction and to download parking apps, visit virginiabeach.gov/VBFuture.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 ‘Not forgotten’: Birth mother, grandmother fight for parental rights for two children
2 Crozet’s water supply to get filter to enhance drinking water through grant
3 UVA Cancer Center awards grant funding to five Virginia-based cancer-related efforts
4 Final Four-bound: Top seed Virginia Tech makes history with win over Ohio State
5 Kenny Brooks, racking up wins at JMU, was waiting for a call: It came from Virginia Tech

Latest News

uva central grounds
Local

UVA establishes working group to address gun violence, community safety

Crystal Graham
missing person
Virginia

Radford Police seek information on woman missing since March 23

Chris Graham

The Radford Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 31-year-old female.

virginia map
Virginia

George Mason University president makes case for FBI headquarters in Springfield

Rebecca Barnabi

As Virginia and Maryland make their final pitches to be the home of the next FBI headquarters, GMUs president offered his opinion.

perris jones uva
Sports

The talk at Virginia, again, is about how this is the year that there will be a decent run game

Chris Graham
Virginia

Governor signs consumer legislation to protect kratom into Virginia law

Rebecca Barnabi
cody rhodes aew
Sports

Cody Rhodes was never the top guy in AEW: Now he’s about to be WWE champ

Chris Graham
uva clemson
Sports

Podcast: Virginia frontcourt seems to have been decimated by the transfer portal

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy