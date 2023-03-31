Harrisonburg Police investigating reported homicide on North High Street

Harrisonburg Police were called Thursday to a suspected suicide on North High Street, but investigators now think the death was actually a homicide.

There aren’t a lot of details to share yet other than that.

Police are saying that they believe the incident to be isolated and not a random occurrence.

The investigation continues and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can be left anonymously.