newsharrisonburg police investigating reported homicide on north high street
Local

Harrisonburg Police investigating reported homicide on North High Street

Chris Graham
Published date:
police investigation
(© blackboard – stock.adobe.com)

Harrisonburg Police were called Thursday to a suspected suicide on North High Street, but investigators now think the death was actually a homicide.

There aren’t a lot of details to share yet other than that.

Police are saying that they believe the incident to be isolated and not a random occurrence.

The investigation continues and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can be left anonymously.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

