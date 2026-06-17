The Forbes Center for the Performing Arts at JMU is rolling out the schedule for its 2026-2027 Masterpiece Season.

Subscription packages and single tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29.

Tickets may be purchased online at jmuforbescenter.com, by phone at 540-568-7000 or in person at the Forbes Center box office.

2026-2027 season highlights

TAIKOPROJECT , an award-winning American taiko group that has performed at the Academy Awards, the Grammy Awards, NBC’s “The Voice” and “The X Factor.”

, an award-winning American taiko group that has performed at the and Grammy Award nominee and Billboard -topping pianist and vocal artist Simone Dinnerstein performing her program “ Solo Dialogues .”

-topping pianist and vocal artist performing her program “ .” Three-time Grammy Award nominee Stile Antico , one of the world’s most accomplished and innovative vocal ensembles, performing Renaissance polyphony.

, one of the world’s most accomplished and innovative vocal ensembles, performing Renaissance polyphony. Danú’s “A St. Patrick’s Day Celebration,” featuring a mix of traditional Irish music and new repertoire.

featuring a mix of traditional Irish music and new repertoire. Ladysmith Black Mambazo , a five-time Grammy Award-winning group with 19 nominations.

, a five-time Grammy Award-winning group with 19 nominations. The Cory Band , bringing more than 50 musicians from the Welsh Valleys for a powerful brass performance.

, bringing more than 50 musicians from the for a powerful brass performance. “The Other Mozart,” a play by Sylvia Milo telling the story of Nannerl Mozart.

Encore performances

Hayde Bluegrass Orchestra , a seven-piece acoustic group from Oslo, Norway , blending bluegrass and Nordic folk.

, a seven-piece acoustic group from , blending bluegrass and Nordic folk. Ryanhood , named Best Group/Duo by the International Acoustic Music Awards , performing a blend of folk, rock and pop.

, named Best Group/Duo by the , performing a blend of folk, rock and pop. Women of the World , an international vocal ensemble performing traditional and original works with a contemporary twist.

, an international vocal ensemble performing traditional and original works with a contemporary twist. PHILADANCO !, a dance company known for more than five decades of innovation and cultural impact.

!, a dance company known for more than five decades of innovation and cultural impact. CelloGayageum , a duo blending Western classical music with traditional Korean gugak.

, a duo blending Western classical music with traditional Korean gugak. “ Different Ships, Same Boat ,” a multidisciplinary performance combining spoken word, music and song.

,” a multidisciplinary performance combining spoken word, music and song. The Hot Sardines , a jazz ensemble known for its interpretation of early swing and hot jazz.

, a jazz ensemble known for its interpretation of early swing and hot jazz. Camerata RCO, a chamber ensemble of Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra members.

The ‘Forbes Family Fun’ series

Catapult in “Magic Shadows,” following the group’s appearance on Season 8 of “ America’s Got Talent .”

following the group’s appearance on of “ .” “ Who’s Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf ?,” a 35-minute children’s opera in English based on themes from Mozart .

?,” a 35-minute children’s opera in English based on themes from . “ HolidayFest: Magic and Memories ,” returning in December.

,” returning in December. “ Anastasia: The Musical ,” following Anya ’s journey to discover her past.

,” following ’s journey to discover her past. “ Captain Nemo’s Adventure Academy: 20,000 Laughs Under the Sea ,” an immersive theater experience.

,” an immersive theater experience. “Doktor Kaboom: Under Pressure!,” combining science and comedy.

School of Music performances

Angela Brown , a soprano who has performed at Lincoln Center , the Kennedy Center and the Paris Opera .

, a soprano who has performed at , the and the . The 45th annual Contemporary Music Festival featuring composer Texu Kim and multiple JMU ensembles.

featuring composer and multiple JMU ensembles. “ The Magic Flute ,” Mozart’s classic opera.

,” Mozart’s classic opera. JMU Opera Theatre’s 2027 Opera Scenes, featuring the world premiere of “The Friendly City” by student composer Colin Cossi.

School of Theatre and Dance

“ Footloose ,” a stage adaptation of the iconic film.

,” a stage adaptation of the iconic film. “ Dancescapes ,” featuring the Virginia Repertory Dance Company and guest choreographers.

,” featuring the and guest choreographers. A reimagined Macbeth by playwright Migdalia Cruz .

by playwright . “ Galatea, or Whatever You Be ” by MJ Kaufman , a contemporary adaptation of John Lyly’s “Gallathea.”

” by , a contemporary adaptation of “ New Voices in Dance ,” showcasing original choreography by JMU students.

,” showcasing original choreography by JMU students. “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” by Simon Stephens, based on the novel by Mark Haddon.

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