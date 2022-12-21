Get prepared now for pending winter storms, potential power outages

When power goes out, many families turn to portable generators to keep their home warm. With a forecast for dangerous wind chills and potential for ice, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning consumers to protect themselves from carbon monoxide poisoning and fires by providing tips to keep families safe.

Consumers need to be especially careful when storms knock out electrical power. CO is called the invisible killer because it is colorless and odorless. Exposed persons may become unconscious before experiencing CO-poisoning symptoms of nausea, dizziness or weakness, and it can lead to death.

An average of 85 consumers die in the U.S. each year from CO poisoning from portable generators.

Using a generator safely

Never operate a portable generator inside a home, garage, basement, crawlspace or shed. Opening doors or windows will not provide enough ventilation to prevent the buildup of lethal levels of CO.

Operate portable generators outside only, at least 20 feet away from the house, and direct the generator’s exhaust away from the home and any other buildings that someone could enter, while keeping windows and other openings closed in the path of the generator’s exhaust. Do not operate a generator on an outside porch or in a carport. They are too close to the home.

Check that portable generators have been maintained properly, and read and follow the labels, instructions, and warnings on the generator and in the owner’s manual.

Look for portable generators that have a CO shut-off safety feature, which is designed to shut the generator off automatically when high levels of CO are present around the generator.

Check CO and smoke alarms

Install battery-operated CO alarms or CO alarms with battery backup on each level and outside separate sleeping areas at home. Interconnected CO alarms are best; when one sounds, they all sound.

Make sure smoke alarms are installed on every level and inside each bedroom at home.

Test CO and smoke alarms monthly to make sure they are working properly, and replace batteries, if needed.

Never ignore an alarm when it sounds. Get outside immediately. Then call 911.

Clear snow away from the outside vents for fuel-burning appliances such as furnaces so that dangerous carbon monoxide does not build up in the house.

Dangers with portable heaters

Keep all sides of the portable heater at least 3 feet from beds, clothes, curtains, papers, sofas and other items that can catch fire.

Always use a wall outlet; never a power strip and never run the heater’s cord under rugs or carpeting.

Make sure the heater is not near water. Never touch it if you are wet.

Place the heater on a stable, level surface, located where it will not be knocked over.

Never leave running unattended in a confined space to reduce hyperthermia hazards.

If the heater’s cord or plug is hot, disconnect the heater and contact an authorized repair person. If any part of the outlet is hot, contact a certified electrician.

Dangers with charcoal and candles

Never use charcoal indoors. Burning charcoal in an enclosed space can produce lethal levels of CO. Do not cook on a charcoal grill in a garage, even with the door open.

Use caution when burning candles. Use flashlights instead. If using candles, do not burn them on or near anything that can catch fire. Never leave burning candles unattended. Extinguish candles when leaving the room and before sleeping.

Dangers with gas leaks