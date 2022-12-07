Menu
news george mason goes into final exam break with 67 54 win over maryland eastern shore
Sports

George Mason goes into final exam break with 67-54 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore

Chris Graham
Published:

George MasonGeorge Mason broke a 48-48 tie with a 19-2 run over a five-minute span of the second half to gut out a 67-54 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Tuesday night in Fairfax.

Mason (6-4) wrapped a 4-0 homestand with the win.

“This was a hard-fought win for our guys,” coach Kim English said. “UMES is talented and athletic. We wanted to play harder than them and more physical than them because we respect them so much. I respect the way we responded in the second half. I thought our first group, plus Malik, was tremendous.”

Defense was the key for the Patriots in this one. Mason held Maryland-Eastern Shore to 33.3 percent shooting, and outrebounded the Hawks, 43-28.

Josh Oduro led the Patriots with season highs in points (23) and rebounds (12). He also hit 10 of his 14 shots in 30 minutes of work.

Ronald Polite III added 11 points (4-of-8 FG), five rebounds and a team-best four assists, and Victor Bailey Jr. chipped in 10 points (3-of-6 3pt FG), three rebounds and three assists.

With his sixth point of the game, Bailey reached the 1,000-point milestone for his career.

DeVon Cooper tallied 10 points and two assists, and Davonte Gaines grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds, dished out three assist and scored five points on the night.

The Patriots will take a 10-day break for final exams before returning to action on Dec. 17 with a neutral site affair vs. Tulane.

That game is part of the Legends of Basketball Showcase and will be played at Chicago’s famed United Center. Tip-off between the Patriots and Green Wave is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. (ET).

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but my maranthoning days are over. I'm also a progressive who voted for Biden, but we need another Democrat in 2024. (Sorry, Joe, and thanks.) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

