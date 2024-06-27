George Mason gives basketball coach Tony Skinn contract extension

Tony Skinn led George Mason to 20 wins in his first season as the head coach at his alma mater. Mason rewarded Skinn this week with a contract extension.

“We are committed to Tony and excited about the success our men’s basketball program accomplished on and off the court in his first season as our head coach,” Mason AD Marvin Lewis said in a statement in a release from the school announcing that Skinn is now signed through the 2028-2029 season.

Skinn, a 2006 George Mason alum, led the program to a 20-12 record in 2023-2024.

Mason finished with a Top 100 ranking in KenPom for the first time since the 2010-2011 season, the final season of the Jim Larranaga era.

The Patriots earned four Top 100 NET victories and defeated two teams that qualified for the 2024 NCAA Tournament (Dayton, South Dakota State).

Mason’s win over then-#16 Dayton was its first ever over a ranked foe at home and also marked the highest-ranked win by a Patriot program in regular-season history.

“I want to thank Dr. Washington and Marvin Lewis for their unwavering support as we continue to build this program,” Skinn said. “George Mason holds a special place in my heart and has shaped so much of who I am today. This is my alma mater, and I have very high expectations for how our players and staff represent our university. We are establishing a standard of excellence that our fans and supporters can be proud of and we can’t wait for November.”