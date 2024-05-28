Countries
Home Gas prices take unexpected U turn: Bad news for summer driving season?
Economy, US & World

Gas prices take unexpected U turn: Bad news for summer driving season?

Chris Graham
Published date:
gas prices
(© Daniel Thornberg – stock.adobe.com)

The news on gas prices last week was that they should be continuing a weeks-long decline heading into the summer driving season.

Virginia drivers, over the past week, have since seen the price at the pump increase, on average, 6.6 cents per gallon.

What gives?

AAA attributed the climb to a busy Memorial Day travel weekend, with 38.4 million drivers projected on the roads over the three-day holiday.

The climb is expected to be temporary.

“June tends to be a month of smooth sailing, where we see gas prices decline in most areas, and that’s a trend that looks the most likely for drivers, barring unexpected refinery snags or a tropical storm developing,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

The short-term surge pushed the average gas price in Virginia to $3.46 a gallon at the start of business on Tuesday, up 6.6 cents per gallon from last week.

The national average was up 1.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.56 per gallon today.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 2.9 cents in the last week and stands at $3.82 per gallon.

