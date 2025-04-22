Front Royal man dead in high-speed collision involving motorcycle

A Front Royal man is dead after a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle Friday afternoon in Warren County.
Kevin Dudeck, 50, died at the scene, according to Virginia State Police.
The fatal crash occurred at 4:43 p.m. on Rivermont Drive, a quarter of a mile west of Catlett Mountain Road.
Dudeck’s Honda motorcycle was traveling east at a high rate o f speed as the driver of a GMC Yukon attempted a left turn into a driveway.
The GMC driver, a 52-year-old man from Front Royal, was not injured in the crash. His name has not been released.
No charges were placed.
The crash remains under investigation.