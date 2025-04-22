Home Front Royal man dead in high-speed collision involving motorcycle
Virginia

Front Royal man dead in high-speed collision involving motorcycle

Crystal Graham
Published date:
motorcycle helmet broken glass
(© ParinApril – Generated with AI – stock.adobe.com)

A Front Royal man is dead after a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle Friday afternoon in Warren County.

Kevin Dudeck, 50, died at the scene, according to Virginia State Police.

The fatal crash occurred at 4:43 p.m. on Rivermont Drive, a quarter of a mile west of Catlett Mountain Road.

Dudeck’s Honda motorcycle was traveling east at a high rate o f speed as the driver of a GMC Yukon attempted a left turn into a driveway.

The GMC driver, a 52-year-old man from Front Royal, was not injured in the crash. His name has not been released.

No charges were placed.

The crash remains under investigation.

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

