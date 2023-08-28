Franklin County one-car crash Sunday night results in fatality

Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Franklin County which resulted in a fatality on Sunday at 10 p.m.

Skyler Evan Rorrer, 24, of Collinsville died at the scene. According to VSP, he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash happened on Goose Dam Road, approximately one quarter mile south of Sontag Road.

A 1995 Ford Explorer driven by Rorrer was traveling on Goose Dam Road when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a fence.

The passengers in the vehicle were treated and released with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.