Franklin County one-car crash Sunday night results in fatality
Crystal Graham
Published date:
(© Артем Константинов – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Franklin County which resulted in a fatality on Sunday at 10 p.m.

Skyler Evan Rorrer, 24, of Collinsville died at the scene. According to VSP, he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash happened on Goose Dam Road, approximately one quarter mile south of Sontag Road.

A 1995 Ford Explorer driven by Rorrer was traveling on Goose Dam Road when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a fence.

The passengers in the vehicle were treated and released with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

