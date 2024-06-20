Former police captain faces more charges after failing to appear for court in DUI case

A Luray Police officer arrested for DUI now has additional legal troubles after failing to appear in court.

According to online court records, Michael Wagoner was first due to appear in Harrisonburg/Rockingham General District Court on June 10. The case was continued to June 17, but on that date, Wagoner was absent.

Wagoner, 56, was issued a show cause summons on a misdemeanor charge of failure to appear [§ 18.2-456], which is considered a contempt of court.

As previously reported, the former Luray Police officer was charged with DUI in the early morning hours of May 26 and released on bond.

Wagoner, who had served nearly 10 years with the Luray Police Department, submitted his resignation shortly after the DUI arrest.