Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Former police captain faces more charges after failing to appear for court in DUI case
Local

Former police captain faces more charges after failing to appear for court in DUI case

Tracy Leicher
Published date:
Michael Wagoner
Michael Wagoner. Photo: Town of Luray

A Luray Police officer arrested for DUI now has additional legal troubles after failing to appear in court.

According to online court records, Michael Wagoner was first due to appear in Harrisonburg/Rockingham General District Court on June 10. The case was continued to June 17, but on that date, Wagoner was absent.

Wagoner, 56, was issued a show cause summons on a misdemeanor charge of failure to appear [§ 18.2-456], which is considered a contempt of court.

As previously reported, the former Luray Police officer was charged with DUI in the early morning hours of May 26 and released on bond.

Wagoner, who had served nearly 10 years with the Luray Police Department, submitted his resignation shortly after the DUI arrest.

Tracy Leicher is an independent journalist. Her website is TracyLeicher.com.

Tracy Leicher

Tracy Leicher

Top News

1 We’re just waiting for Donald Trump to declare victory in McGuire-Good primary
2 Public-records request: Is UVA Baseball a revenue sport? Not even close
3 The Caitlin Clark Effect: Attention on the WNBA is good, but not this kind of attention
4 Virginia Republicans nominate NoVa elitist who called Staunton ‘podunk’ for Senate
5 Survey to help health district ‘deliver care to those who need it most’

Latest News

uva baseball
Sports

Setup man Chase Hungate among two UVA pitchers in the transfer portal

Chris Graham
uva basketball beekman dunn
Sports

Where are UVA’s Ryan Dunn, Reece Beekman going to go in the 2024 NBA Draft?

Chris Graham

Ryan Dunn, the defense savant 6’8” forward, appears to be a solid late-first-round pick in next week’s NBA Draft. UVA teammate Reece Beekman, a 6’3” point guard who tested the draft waters last spring, is a borderline late-second-round pick.

newspapers
Local, Politics

Augusta County man alleges ‘hate crime’ in decade-old sewer project: Investigation

Chris Graham

Back around the first of the year, a reader named David Proffitt wrote me the first of dozens of emails, and counting, asking me to look into what he called a “hate crime” involving a sewer project in Augusta County.

State/National

VDOT encourages drivers to ready vehicles, prepare for hot weather in summer

Rebecca Barnabi
Arts & Entertainment, Local

Grandson of Peaches & Herb singer to perform with The Charlottesville Band

Rebecca Barnabi
Joshua Dee Bradford
Local

Remains discovered in Page County identified as those of missing Luray man

Tracy Leicher
commonwealth veterans day event
Politics, State/National

Virginia lawmakers push DoD to form national research consortium with military TBI focus

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status