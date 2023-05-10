Fork Union Military Academy adding postgraduate lacrosse program

Fork Union Military Academy announced on Wednesday that it will be adding a postgraduate lacrosse program in the 2024-2025 school year.

“Lacrosse is one of the fastest growing sports in the nation and we believe this expansion will open new avenues for our students to excel both athletically and academically,” said Col. David L. Coggins, USMC (Ret.), the president of Fork Union Military Academy. “Our mission has always been to educate, develop, and inspire well-rounded young men who are prepared for college and ready to lead in their chosen fields. The introduction of a postgraduate lacrosse program perfectly aligns with this goal.”

“We are beyond excited to start PG Lacrosse,” said John Blake, FUMA’s director of athletics. “This is an opportunity to expand our athletic footprint and build a program that matches the longstanding excellence of our PG football and PG basketball programs.”

More details regarding the PG Lacrosse program and the search for a head coach can be found at www.forkunion.com/pg-lacrosse.