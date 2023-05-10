Countries
newsfork union military academy adding postgraduate lacrosse program
Sports

Fork Union Military Academy adding postgraduate lacrosse program

Chris Graham
Published date:
lacrosse
(© Augustas Cetkauskas – stock.adobe.com)

Fork Union Military Academy announced on Wednesday that it will be adding a postgraduate lacrosse program in the 2024-2025 school year.

“Lacrosse is one of the fastest growing sports in the nation and we believe this expansion will open new avenues for our students to excel both athletically and academically,” said Col. David L. Coggins, USMC (Ret.), the president of Fork Union Military Academy. “Our mission has always been to educate, develop, and inspire well-rounded young men who are prepared for college and ready to lead in their chosen fields. The introduction of a postgraduate lacrosse program perfectly aligns with this goal.”

“We are beyond excited to start PG Lacrosse,” said John Blake, FUMA’s director of athletics. “This is an opportunity to expand our athletic footprint and build a program that matches the longstanding excellence of our PG football and PG basketball programs.”

More details regarding the PG Lacrosse program and the search for a head coach can be found at www.forkunion.com/pg-lacrosse.

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

