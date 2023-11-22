‘Food Network Star’ Jason Smith to sign copies of cookbook in Waynesboro

Celebrity chef and winner of Food Network Star Jason Smith will be signing copies of his new cookbook at Books-A-Million in Waynesboro on Dec. 2 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

His cookbook, Lord Honey: Traditional Southern Recipes with a Country Bling Twist, brings you right back to his granny’s kitchen in Kentucky.

Smith has no culinary or pastry training, nor has he been involved in the professional food world.

He is a self-taught cook and baker, learning at his grandmother’s knee from the age of 6, in his beloved home state of Kentucky.

From humble beginnings as a school cafeteria cooking manager and caterer, the breakout star of the Food Network went on to win Holiday Baking Championship, season 3; Holiday Baking Championship, Kids vs. Adults 2016; and the title of Food Network Star, season 13.

He is currently participating in A&E’s Deliciously Twisted Classics, History Channel’s Fast History Of…, and recently wrapped up shooting Amazon Freevee’s THE GOAT.