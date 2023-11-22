Countries
Arts & Culture, Local

‘Food Network Star’ Jason Smith to sign copies of cookbook in Waynesboro

Crystal Graham
Published date:
cookbook lord honey jason smith food network star
Photo by Randy Evans

Celebrity chef and winner of Food Network Star Jason Smith will be signing copies of his new cookbook at Books-A-Million in Waynesboro on Dec. 2 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

His cookbook, Lord Honey: Traditional Southern Recipes with a Country Bling Twist, brings you right back to his granny’s kitchen in Kentucky.

Smith has no culinary or pastry training, nor has he been involved in the professional food world.

He is a self-taught cook and baker, learning at his grandmother’s knee from the age of 6, in his beloved home state of Kentucky.

From humble beginnings as a school cafeteria cooking manager and caterer, the breakout star of the Food Network went on to win Holiday Baking Championship, season 3; Holiday Baking Championship, Kids vs. Adults 2016; and the title of Food Network Star, season 13.

He is currently participating in A&E’s Deliciously Twisted Classics, History Channel’s Fast History Of…, and recently wrapped up shooting Amazon Freevee’s THE GOAT.

 

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

