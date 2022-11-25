Menu
news floyd county copper hill man dead in single vehicle crash on route 221
Local/Virginia

Floyd County: Copper Hill man dead in single-vehicle crash on Route 221

Chris Graham
Published:
(© fotosr52 – stock.adobe.com)

A Copper Hill man died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash on Route 221 in Floyd County on Thursday.

According to Virginia State Police, Ezekial James Plesha Bartel, 35, was traveling north on Route 221 at 9:35 p.m. when his vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting the driver.

Bartel was not wearing his seatbelt, according to VSP, and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

