Floyd County: Copper Hill man dead in single-vehicle crash on Route 221

A Copper Hill man died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash on Route 221 in Floyd County on Thursday.

According to Virginia State Police, Ezekial James Plesha Bartel, 35, was traveling north on Route 221 at 9:35 p.m. when his vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting the driver.

Bartel was not wearing his seatbelt, according to VSP, and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.