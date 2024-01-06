Countries
Politics, U.S. & World

Donald Trump riffs out loud on magnets: ‘Do you like John Deere? I like John Deere’

Chris Graham
Published date:
(© Evan El-Amin – shutterstock.com)

Voters are concerned about President Biden’s age, at 81, while the comparatively spry Donald Trump, 77, is concerned about water being the end of magnets.

“All I know about magnets is this, give me a glass of water, let me drop it on the magnets, that’s the end of the magnets,” Trump said in his latest bizarre campaign-speech rant, to a group in Des Moines, Iowa, on Friday.

The former president was riffing off the teleprompter about the design of magnetic elevator systems on an aircraft carrier that was designed during his administration.

Apparently, Trump, who is not, underline, an engineer, wanted to use “hydraulic like the John Deere tractor,” which, no, I’m not making this up.

“Why didn’t they use John Deere? Why didn’t they bring in the John Deere people? Do you like John Deere? I like John Deere,” Trump said.

Trump likes John Deere, like Brett Kavanaugh likes beer.

But it’s Biden with the cognitive issues, not Trump.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

