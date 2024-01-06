Donald Trump riffs out loud on magnets: ‘Do you like John Deere? I like John Deere’

Voters are concerned about President Biden’s age, at 81, while the comparatively spry Donald Trump, 77, is concerned about water being the end of magnets.

“All I know about magnets is this, give me a glass of water, let me drop it on the magnets, that’s the end of the magnets,” Trump said in his latest bizarre campaign-speech rant, to a group in Des Moines, Iowa, on Friday.

The former president was riffing off the teleprompter about the design of magnetic elevator systems on an aircraft carrier that was designed during his administration.

Apparently, Trump, who is not, underline, an engineer, wanted to use “hydraulic like the John Deere tractor,” which, no, I’m not making this up.

“Why didn’t they use John Deere? Why didn’t they bring in the John Deere people? Do you like John Deere? I like John Deere,” Trump said.

Trump likes John Deere, like Brett Kavanaugh likes beer.

But it’s Biden with the cognitive issues, not Trump.