Dominion Energy is planning a 1,700-panel solar installation on the new baseball stadium set to open next year in the Diamond District in Richmond.

Work on the installation at CarMax Park, which needs local and state approval, is tentatively scheduled to begin next fall.

“We’re thrilled that such an iconic Richmond landmark will help deliver reliable, affordable and increasingly clean power for our customers,” said Ed Baine, the president of Dominion Energy Virginia, which announced the plans for the installation, which will go on the new ballpark’s two-tiered roof and five carports in an adjacent parking lot, on Tuesday.

The solar installation is projected to be able to generate about 1 megawatt of carbon-free electricity, enough to power 250 Richmond homes at peak output.

“We’re proud to partner with Dominion Energy Virginia to bring a new solar array to CarMax Park, further cementing Richmond’s leadership in clean energy,” said Lou DiBella, the managing partner of the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

“This project isn’t just about what happens inside the ballpark, it’s about stepping up as a community partner and using our platform to help bring clean energy to the city,” DiBella said.