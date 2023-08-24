Countries
Developing: Richmond man dead after striking semi truck stopped on I-95 shoulder
Police, Virginia

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police crime scene
(© New Africa – stock.adobe.com)

A Richmond man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Henrico County at 4:33 a.m. this morning.

Jeremy James Batty, 37, of Richmond died on the scene.

Virginia State Police report it was dispatched to the crash on northbound Interstate 95 at the Parham Road Exit 84 mile marker.

According to VSP, a 2018 Freightliner semi truck was stopped on the shoulder of I-95 when a 2019 International MV 607 truck, driven by Batty, ran off the road and rear-ended the stopped semi truck.

Batty was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the semi truck, a 32-year-old male from Fayettesville, N.C., was transported to VCU Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The semi truck operator was not wearing a seatbelt. He has been charged with improper stopping on the interstate.

The crash remains under investigation.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

