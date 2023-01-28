Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of Jan. 30-Feb. 3

VDOT has updated its schedule for road work and maintenance in the Culpeper District for the coming week.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit is reduced to 25 miles per hour. Expect lane closures, Sunday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the following areas: S. 250 (Richmond Road), between Route 1140 (Peter Jefferson Parkway) and Route 1146 (Hunters Way) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). New roundabout. Be alert for equipment and workers near the travel lanes. Speed limit is reduced to 25 miles per hour. Expected completion date is Feb., 2023. Expect flagging operations Monday through Friday in the following areas:

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) between Route 172 (Little Rock Lane) and Route 692 (Plank Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road) between U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 803 (Goodloe Lane), in the northbound and southbound lanes, 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Traffic device inspection – Expect mobile alternating lane closures, Monday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the following roundabouts. Stay alert for workers near the travel lanes.

Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive) at Route 1438 (Hilton Heights)

Route 743 (Earlysville Road) at Route 606 (Dickerson Road)

(NEW) Pipe repairs/installation – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas.

S. 29 (Monacan Trail) between Route 804 (Thackers Lane) and Route 633 (Cove Garden Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

S. 240 (Three Notch’D Road) between Route 1240 (Highlands Drive) and Route 1250 (Park Ridge Drive) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 696 (Edge Valley Road) between Route 692 (Plank Road) and Route 710 (Taylors Gap Road), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Brush removal. Expect left lane and left shoulder closures between mile marker 122 and mile marker 124, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between mile mark 117 and mile marker 119, daily, 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(NEW) U.S. 250 (Ivy Road) – Glare foil repair. Expect left shoulder closures at Route 738 (Morgantown Road), in the westbound lanes, Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(UPDATE) U.S. 29 (29 Bypass Expressway) – Bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between U.S. 250 (Ivy Road) and the ramp to and from Interstate 64 in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) Pipe repairs/installation. Expect left lane closures between Route 804 (Thackers Lane) and Route 633 (Cove Garden Road) in the southbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating shoulder and lane closures with flaggers between Route 691 (Greenwood Road) and Route 796 (Brooksville Road), in the eastbound and westbound lanes. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Road closed between Route 1438 (Hilton Heights Road) and Route 631 (Rio Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily.

City of Charlottesville

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 — Tree removal operations. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 99 and mile marker 107 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Culpeper County

U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Other construction. Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers between Aspen Street and Virginia Avenue, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane closures daily, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the following areas.

Route 694 (Old Bust Head Road) between Route 850 (Oliver Lane) and Route 674 (Georgetown Road) in the westbound lanes.

Route 829 (Snow Mountain Road) between Route 694 (Old Bust Head Road) and Route 753 (Edwards Drive) in the southbound lanes.

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 15 and mile marker 27 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 66 – Bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 29 and mile marker 32 in the westbound lanes, daily, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Eastern Bypass North) – Bridge inspection work. Expect alternating lane closures at U.S. 17 (Eastern Bypass), in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fluvanna County

(UPDATE) Traffic device inspection – Expect mobile alternating lane closures, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m in the following roundabouts. Stay alert for workers near the travel lanes.

S. 15 (James Madison Highway) at U.S. 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway), in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday.

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) at Route 618 (Lake Monticello Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday.

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) at Route 600 (South Boston Road), in the eastbound lanes, Tuesday.

Greene County

U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) — Road reconstruction. Both shoulders are closed between Route 680 (Pinewood Court) and U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) in the eastbound and westbound lanes while crews work behind barrels. Traffic is diverted onto the newly constructed eastbound lanes while crews reconstruct the westbound lanes. Drivers should use caution through the work zone and stay alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the roadway daily. Expected completion is summer 2023.

Louisa County

(UPDATE) U.S. 33 (South Spotswood Trail) – Shoulder repairs. Expect mobile alternating lane closures between Route 208 (West Main Street) and U.S. 522 (Cross County Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Madison County

(UPDATE) Debris pick-up – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in the following areas.

S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) between Route 634 (Washington Street) and Route 230 (Orange Road) in the southbound lanes, Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Route 230 (Orange Road) between Route 691 (Lost Mountain Road) and Route 607 (Elly Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closures with a mobile work zone between Madison Plaza Drive and U.S. 29 (James Monroe Highway), in the southbound lanes, Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) – Brush removal. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 651 (Atkins Road) and Route 48 (Skyline Drive) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.