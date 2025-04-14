Culpeper County: Speed, alcohol a factor in deadly crash early Sunday

A 43-year-old Virginia man is dead after he was ejected during a crash early Sunday morning in Culpeper County.

Jonathan G. Feeny, of Amissville, was not wearing a seatbelt. He died at the scene.

Speed and alcohol are both considered factors in the crash, according to Virginia State Police.

VSP is investigating the single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at 2:18 a.m. on Route 229 near Alum Springs Road.

Feeny’s Jeep Cherokee was traveling south on Route 229 when it ran off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned.

The crash remains under investigation.