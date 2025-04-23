Home Crisis services for LGBTQ+ youth likely to be eliminated by Trump administration
Crisis services for LGBTQ+ youth likely to be eliminated by Trump administration

Crystal Graham
988 lifeline The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services appears to have its eye on eliminating all funding for crisis lifeline efforts specific to LGBTQ+ youth.

A leaked budget draft shows the funding would be eliminated effective Oct. 1.

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available to everyone who may be facing a crisis or needs some level of crisis support.

In 2022, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration created specialized services for the most at-risk populations including LGBTQ+ youth, veterans and non-English speakers, known as subnetworks.

When LGBTQ+ youth contacted the 988 via phone, text or chat, they were given the option to press three or reply “pride” to be connected with counselors trained specifically to assist LGBTQ+ contacts up to age 25.

“Ending the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline’s LGBTQ+ youth specialized services will not just strip away access from millions of LGBTQ+ kids and teens, it will put their lives at risk,” said Jaymes Black, CEO of The Trevor Project. “These programs were implemented to address a proven, unprecedented and ongoing mental health crisis among our nation’s young people with strong bipartisan support.”

The LGBTQ+ youth subnetwork received $50 million in restricted federal funds, according to The Trevor Project, who oversees one of seven centers that make up the LGBTQ+ youth subnetwork. Since its implementation, more than 1.2 million contacts have reached out for LGBTQ+-inclusive crisis services.

“I want to be clear to all LGBTQ+ young people: This news, while upsetting, is not final.”

“To end suicide in this country, we need more resources, not fewer,” Black said.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death among young people ages 10 to 14, and the third leading cause of death among 15- to 24-year-olds. LGBTQ+ young people are more than four times as likely to attempt suicide than their straight peers.


If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org

For related coverage, search “lifeline” or “LGBTQ” on Augusta Free Press.

 

