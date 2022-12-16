 $1 million allocated to expand 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in Virginia

Thanks to the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, an additional $1 million is being directed to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in Virginia.

The federal funding, awarded through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, will be used to expand and enhance the lifeline.

U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine said the funding will help address the increase in calls.

“The past few years have been hard on everyone. For so many Virginians, COVID has exacerbated mental health challenges and underscored the importance of access to mental health care,” said the senators. “This funding is so critical to ensuring Virginians in need have the timely, confidential, and free support that saves lives.”

Warner and Kaine previously announced $2.6 million in federal funding to help increase capacity and reduce response times at crisis call centers in Virginia.

Kaine introduced bipartisan legislation yesterday to support children’s access to mental health care and is a cosponsor of a bill to prevent youth suicide.

Related stories

Governor’s plan: $230 million for behavioral health, funding for 30 mobile crisis teams

988: ‘More than a number, it’s a message: we’re there for you’

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline three-digit dialing set to begin

988 phone response designed to be source of ‘hope, connection, empathy and care’