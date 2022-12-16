Menu
news 1 million allocated to expand 988 suicide crisis lifeline in virginia
News & Views

 $1 million allocated to expand 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in Virginia

Crystal Graham
Published:

988 lifelineThanks to the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, an additional $1 million is being directed to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in Virginia.

The federal funding, awarded through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, will be used to expand and enhance the lifeline.

U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine said the funding will help address the increase in calls.

“The past few years have been hard on everyone. For so many Virginians, COVID has exacerbated mental health challenges and underscored the importance of access to mental health care,” said the senators. “This funding is so critical to ensuring Virginians in need have the timely, confidential, and free support that saves lives.”

Warner and Kaine previously announced $2.6 million in federal funding to help increase capacity and reduce response times at crisis call centers in Virginia.

Kaine introduced bipartisan legislation yesterday to support children’s access to mental health care and is a cosponsor of a bill to prevent youth suicide.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

