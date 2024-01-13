Charlottesville: Two victims assaulted on Rivanna Trail; police stepping up patrols this weekend

Two victims were allegedly assaulted on the Rivanna Trail in Charlottesville in the area of Riverside Park and Free Bridge on Jan. 12.

The first report was received by the Charlottesville Police Department around 10 a.m. 0n Friday. A female was allegedly assaulted, but officers were unable to locate a suspect.

Another call came in Friday afternoon reporting a second victim had been assaulted near the same location at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Neither victim sustained any physical injury.

Charlottesville Police are providing additional patrols on the trails through the weekend.

The suspect in both incidents is described as a thin white male, 20 to 30 years of age, approximately 6’2” in height. He was wearing a brown puffy jacket in one incident and black pants and a sweatshirt in the other.

Witnesses reported that the suspect may have been wearing over-the-ear headphones.

If you have any information regarding the incidents, you are asked to call (434) 977-4000.