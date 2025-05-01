Home Charlottesville man apprehended after alleged sexual battery in Riverview Park
Local

Charlottesville man apprehended after alleged sexual battery in Riverview Park

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Updated:
rivanna river riverview park charlottesville river burch
Riverview Park, Charlottesville
(© Gerry – stock.adobe.com)

A Charlottesville man has been charged with sexual battery after grabbing two victim’s buttocks on Wednesday night in Riverview Park.

The alleged assaults did not result in physical injuries, according to police.

Cole Robinson McNair, 24, was apprehended and taken into custody in the 1800 block of East Market Street.

Charlottesville Police Department officers responded at 6:42 p.m. to reports of assault at the park and chased McNair from the area.

McNair was charged and convicted in two similar incidents last year.

Cole Robinson McNair
Cole Robinson McNair

According to online court records, McNair pleaded guilty last year to the same two charges and was sentenced to 12 months in jail; however, nine months were suspended.

In yesterday’s incident, McNair has been charged with one count each of the following misdemeanors:

  • 18.2-67.4(A)(i) – Sexual battery
  • 18.2-57 – Assault and battery

If you have any information related to this incident, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000 or the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280.

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

ICYMI

1 Local protest rallies set for May Day in Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Lexington
2 Charlottesville man charged with possession of child pornography, related counts
3 Virginia man pleads guilty to $2.9M scheme involving veteran training, jobs
4 UVA Basketball: Seven-footer Ugonna Onyenso (Kansas State) commits from portal
5 NASCAR News and Notes: Joey Logano goes off on Baseball Hall of Famer Chipper Jones

Latest News

Sports News

How To Bet On Kentucky Derby 2025 In California

David Evans
trump tariffs
Economy, Politics, Virginia

Kaine bill to repeal dumb Trump tariffs fails because the Ds can’t count votes

Chris Graham

Tim Kaine’s staff got in touch with me earlier this week to make sure that I was aware a vote was anticipated on Wednesday night on the senator’s bill to repeal the dumb Trump tariffs, which I appreciated, getting that heads up.

dogs in front seat vehicle looking out
Arts, Local

Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA participates in Empty the Shelters through May 15

Rebecca Barnabi

BISSELL Pet Foundation is once again prompting a nationwide call for adoption through its Empty the Shelters® event.

uva football
Football

UVA Football: More help for the defensive secondary with two new transfer pickups

Chris Graham
Local

Staunton Schools purchases former Eavers property for operations department

Rebecca Barnabi
donald trump ben cline pic
Local, Politics, Virginia

Gene Zitver: Ben Cline, predictably, is scaremongering on Social Security

Gene Zitver
donald trump
Politics

Home invasions on the rise: Constitution-free policing in Trump’s America

John Whitehead

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status