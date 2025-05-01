A Charlottesville man has been charged with sexual battery after grabbing two victim’s buttocks on Wednesday night in Riverview Park.

The alleged assaults did not result in physical injuries, according to police.

Cole Robinson McNair, 24, was apprehended and taken into custody in the 1800 block of East Market Street.

Charlottesville Police Department officers responded at 6:42 p.m. to reports of assault at the park and chased McNair from the area.

McNair was charged and convicted in two similar incidents last year.

According to online court records, McNair pleaded guilty last year to the same two charges and was sentenced to 12 months in jail; however, nine months were suspended.

In yesterday’s incident, McNair has been charged with one count each of the following misdemeanors:

18.2-67.4(A)(i) – Sexual battery

18.2-57 – Assault and battery

If you have any information related to this incident, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000 or the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280.