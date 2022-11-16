Menu
news charlotte county two vehicle crash on u s 360 kills two people
Local/Virginia

Charlotte County: Two-vehicle crash on U.S. 360 kills two people

Chris Graham
Published:
police emergency fire
(© annette shaff – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 360 in Charlotte County at 7:52 p.m. Sunday.

A 1983 Oldsmobile Cutlass was traveling west on U.S. 360 when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the road a second time and struck a parked 2017 Kenworth tractor-trailer.

The driver of the Cutlass, Corey D. Williams, 51, of Troy, and a passenger, Jermaine L. Parrish, 49, of Charlottesville, both died at the scene. Neither was wearing a seatbelt.

No one was in the tractor-trailer at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Chris Graham

