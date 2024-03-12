Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Chapman recognized for storytelling legacy with The Golden Pinecone award
Climate/Environment, Virginia

Chapman recognized for storytelling legacy with The Golden Pinecone award

Crystal Graham
Published date:
golden pinecone USDA stephanie chapman
Stephanie Chapman, submitted

A former interpretive specialist on the Lee Ranger District of the George Washington and Jefferson National Forest was presented The Golden Pinecone award.

Stephanie Chapman, of Woodstock, served in an interpretive role for 32 years, through January 2024.

Chapman was well known in the community for her work in northwestern Virginia and on unique projects throughout the country. Although Chapman left the interpretive community in January and transitioned to a new role as grants management specialist for the eastern region of the USDA Forest Service, her storytelling legacy remains in northwestern Virginia.

The Golden Pinecone is a distinguished national award recognizing innovative public engagement that advances the mission of the Forest Service.

The Golden Pinecone award highlighted Chapman’s work on national fire prevention teams in Louisiana, Utah, New Mexico, California and Virginia.

As an example of impactful public education, her team successfully engaged 50,000 local citizens in a conversation about safety and fire prevention on the Kisatchie National Forest.

“Stephanie’s work in conservation education set a high standard in the South. She is a talented storyteller whose interpretation of the great outdoors is preserved on signs and exhibits,” said Michelle Mitchell, the southern region’s director of recreation, wilderness, heritage and volunteers. “Visitors can read about wildlife, nature’s beauty, forest history and interesting conservation stories when they visit our national forests, thanks to Stephanie.”

Mitchell said thousands of visitors see Chapman’s exhibits every year and learn about the history of Camp Roosevelt. They also hike along interpretive trails – like Pig Iron and Charcoal Trail, Lions Tail Accessible Trail and Massanutten Storybook Trail – where interpretive signs unveil secrets about the forest.

Chapman is also known for her educational programs at county fairs and her work with the community watershed group Friends of the North Fork of the Shenandoah River.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Update: Plane in fatal Bath County crash originated in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
2 Protesters block Interstate 95 in Virginia with ladders, chains, chicken wire
3 Necropsy complete on second whale that washed ashore in Virginia Beach
4 ‘Oppenheimer,’ with seven Oscars, steals the show at the 96th Academy Awards
5 Reece Beekman not even on the first team? ACC Basketball awards as farce

Latest News

ncaa tournament
Basketball, Sports

Virginia knows what it needs to do in the ACC Tournament: Win, and you’re in

Chris Graham
Economy, Virginia

Unemployment rate in January 2024 for Virginia remains unchanged at 3.0 percent

Rebecca Barnabi

Virginia's unemployment rate for January 2024 was unchanged from the month before at 3.0 percent, and 0.1 percentage point below 2023.

Northend Greenway
Local

Harrisonburg looks for community input on 2025 greenway expansion

Crystal Graham

The City of Harrisonburg is hosting a community open house on March 19 to share more about the planned greenway expansion.

Health, US & World

Jewish charity advocates for expansion of kosher, halal food in USDA’s national food pantries

Rebecca Barnabi
Local, Schools

Waynesboro Schools’ AP Government students conduct mock trial

Rebecca Barnabi
virginia map
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Warner to speak on Western District Judge nominee, UVA alum Jasmine Yoon

Rebecca Barnabi
indie short film festival charlottesville
Arts & Culture, Local

Three-day short film festival to take place March 22-24 in Charlottesville

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status