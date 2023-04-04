Countries
newsbristol casino future home of hard rock to host nascar meet and greet
Sports

‘Bristol Casino – Future Home of Hard Rock’ to host NASCAR meet and greet 

Crystal Graham
Published date:

bristol casino hard rock virginia‘Bristol Casino – Future Home of Hard Rock’ is hosting a meet and greet with Coca-Cola Racing Family drivers, Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin, on Friday, April 7, ahead of the ‘Dirt Race’ at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend.

“NASCAR has been synonymous with Bristol for decades,” said Marc DeLeo, VP of Marketing. “Racing is an important part of our DNA in the Tri-Cities and across the region. For that reason, we are excited to partner with Coca-Cola to bring drivers Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin to Bristol Casino.  We know our guests will be thrilled to meet these NASCAR superstars.”

All Hard Rock Unity Club members are eligible to earn an opportunity to participate in this fun event. Daily drawings will be held to choose winners for the meet and greet. Unity Club members can enter these daily drawings by printing entries at the promotional kiosk inside the casino and then dropping them into the drawing drum located at Bristol Bar.

For more information, visit hardrockhotelcasinobristol.com/.

