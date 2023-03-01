Big night from Darius McGhee lifts Liberty past Bellarmine in ASUN Tournament

Darius McGhee scored 26 points in the first half, fueling #2 seed Liberty to a 76-56 victory over No. 8 seed Bellarmine Tuesday night in the ASUN Tournament quarterfinals at Liberty Arena.

Liberty advances to the ASUN Tournament semifinal round, where the Flames will face #3 seed Eastern Kentucky (20-12), which defeated #6 seed North Alabama 73-48.

McGhee was 9-of-11 from the field and 8-of-10 from the floor for 26 points and had five assists and two steals in the opening 20 minutes.

With that effort, McGhee moved into second place in NCAA history for career three-pointers made, finishing the night with 514 career makes from long distance.

With his fourth three of the night, he also broke his own program record for single-season threes. McGhee made 142 threes last year and has 147 triples this season.

McGhee made nine three-pointers in the game, matching his own program record, and finished with 29 points.

Freshman point guard Colin Porter joined McGhee in double figures with 11 points in his first postseason game.

Liberty improves to 11-1 all-time in the ASUN Men’s Basketball Championship. The Flames are 5-1 all-time against the Knights and won all three meetings this year.

Top seed Kennesaw State (24-8) will meet #5 seed Lipscomb (20-12) in the other semifinal Thursday night.