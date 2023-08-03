‘Baby Shark’ Gerardo Parra headlines Home Run Derby X event in Fredericksburg

Gerardo Parra, of “Baby Shark” fame, will be among those taking part in the Home Run Derby X event at Virginia Credit Union Stadium in Fredericksburg later this month.

The Aug. 25-26 event at the home park of the Fredericksburg Nationals, the Low-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, is actually also open to the public, with a Tryout Day set for Thursday, Aug. 25.

The following players will be in action at the finals on Friday, Aug. 26:

Jocelyn Alo: A renowned softball player who gained recognition for her powerful hitting and outstanding performances for the Oklahoma Sooners and the USA Softball Women’s National Team, Alo is the NCAA all-time leader in home runs with 122.

Jake Arrieta: A former pitcher known for his dominant performances, including a Cy Young Award-winning season with the Chicago Cubs in 2015, Arrieta represented the Baltimore Orioles, Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies, and San Diego Padres during his career.

Ian Desmond: A three-time Silver Slugger Award winner and a two-time MLB All-Star, Desmond known for his versatility and all-around skills during his tenure with the Washington Nationals, Texas Rangers, and Colorado Rockies.

Jonny Gomes: Gomes played for eight MLB teams during his career, most notably with the Boston Red Sox where he won the 2013 World Series.

Ashton Lansdell: A trailblazing infielder, Lansdell was the youngest player to make the USA Baseball roster at just 17 years old in 2018, and she made history as the first female to play baseball at the NJCAA level in 2021. She has now switched her focus to softball and has concluded her first season with FIU.

Gerardo Parra: Parra is a two-time Gold Glove winner known for his energetic play, defensive prowess, and “Baby Shark” walk-up song that became an anthem during the Washington Nationals’ 2019 World Series run.

Brian Schneider: Schneider is known for his catching skills and long tenure with various MLB teams, including Washington Nationals, New York Mets, and Philadelphia Phillies, will also be in attendance on Finals Night.

MLB Home Run Derby X is a new short format where teams of three hitters, male and female, go head-to-head with points awarded for offense (hitting) and defense (catching). The fast-paced games are roughly 30 minutes in length.

For further information regarding tickets, or to register to try out for the Fredericksburg MLB Home Run Derby X event, fans should click here.