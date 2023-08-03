Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
‘Baby Shark’ Gerardo Parra headlines Home Run Derby X event in Fredericksburg
Sports

‘Baby Shark’ Gerardo Parra headlines Home Run Derby X event in Fredericksburg

Chris Graham
Published date:
baseball
(© Todd Taulman – stock.adobe.com)

Gerardo Parra, of “Baby Shark” fame, will be among those taking part in the Home Run Derby X event at Virginia Credit Union Stadium in Fredericksburg later this month.

The Aug. 25-26 event at the home park of the Fredericksburg Nationals, the Low-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, is actually also open to the public, with a Tryout Day set for Thursday, Aug. 25.

The following players will be in action at the finals on Friday, Aug. 26:

  • Jocelyn Alo: A renowned softball player who gained recognition for her powerful hitting and outstanding performances for the Oklahoma Sooners and the USA Softball Women’s National Team, Alo is the NCAA all-time leader in home runs with 122.
  • Jake Arrieta: A former pitcher known for his dominant performances, including a Cy Young Award-winning season with the Chicago Cubs in 2015, Arrieta represented the Baltimore Orioles, Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies, and San Diego Padres during his career.
  • Ian Desmond: A three-time Silver Slugger Award winner and a two-time MLB All-Star, Desmond known for his versatility and all-around skills during his tenure with the Washington Nationals, Texas Rangers, and Colorado Rockies.
  • Jonny Gomes: Gomes played for eight MLB teams during his career, most notably with the Boston Red Sox where he won the 2013 World Series.
  • Ashton Lansdell: A trailblazing infielder, Lansdell was the youngest player to make the USA Baseball roster at just 17 years old in 2018, and she made history as the first female to play baseball at the NJCAA level in 2021. She has now switched her focus to softball and has concluded her first season with FIU.
  • Gerardo Parra: Parra is a two-time Gold Glove winner known for his energetic play, defensive prowess, and “Baby Shark” walk-up song that became an anthem during the Washington Nationals’ 2019 World Series run.
  • Brian Schneider: Schneider is known for his catching skills and long tenure with various MLB teams, including Washington Nationals, New York Mets, and Philadelphia Phillies, will also be in attendance on Finals Night.

MLB Home Run Derby X is a new short format where teams of three hitters, male and female, go head-to-head with points awarded for offense (hitting) and defense (catching). The fast-paced games are roughly 30 minutes in length.

For further information regarding tickets, or to register to try out for the Fredericksburg MLB Home Run Derby X event, fans should click here.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Maybe the Augusta County Board of Supervisors should censure its chair
2 $5M suit filed against Augusta County deputies alleges ‘excessive force’ in 2020 arrest
3 Clemson, FSU take top spots in preseason ACC poll: Virginia picked to finish last
4 Podcast: The writers don’t think much of UVA football, but what do the writers know?
5 Virginia vet tech sentenced to prison for hosting dogfights, electrocuting dogs

Latest News

guns congress
Politics, U.S.

A public health crisis: Lawmakers want scheduled votes for gun violence prevention legislation

Rebecca Barnabi
History, Virginia

Virginia’s Fort Monroe awarded $75K grant for Resource Protection Survey

Rebecca Barnabi

In the early 1600s, an exploration mission identified the channel between the Chesapeake Bay and Hampton Roads as a strategic defensive site.

Virginia

VCU Health and U.S. Navy partnership will enhance trauma care on the battlefield and at home

Rebecca Barnabi

A partnership between VCU Health and the U.S. Navy will work to reach a goal of zero preventable trauma-related deaths.

glenn youngkin
Politics, Virginia

Environmental groups challenging Youngkin on decision to pull Virginia from RGGI

Chris Graham
health care
Local

UVA Cancer Center offers community grants of up to $10K each for ideas to improve care

Rebecca Barnabi
chesapeake bay
Culture, U.S.

Restoration of Chesapeake Bay watershed would accelerate with focus on federal resources

Rebecca Barnabi
soccer
Sports

VMI soccer coach Nick Regan named to lead Team USA in Pan-American Maccabiah Games

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy