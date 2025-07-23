The names of the two victims in an Augusta County crash on Interstate 64 on Tuesday morning have been released by Virginia State Police.

The driver, Georgeanna L. Hardesty, 51, of Iron Gate, and passenger, Sabrina L. Harris, 50, of Covington, died at the scene.

The accident occurred at 6:19 a.m. on I-64 eastbound at the 89 mile marker.

A 2026 Freightliner TMA crash truck, travelling eastbound, overcorrected and ran off of the right side of the interstate, according to VSP. The truck then went through the guardrail, down an embankment, struck a tree and overturned on its side.

The vehicle in the crash is designed to protect construction and road maintenance workers by absorbing the impact of errant vehicles in work zones. These trucks, also known as attenuator trucks, scorpion trucks or safety trucks, feature a Truck-Mounted Attenuator, or TMA, a kinetic energy-absorbing device mounted on the rear. The TMA helps reduce the severity of collisions, protecting both the occupants of the striking vehicle and workers on the roadside.

The driver and passenger in the truck died at the scene. Both were wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.

Related story