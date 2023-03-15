Countries
news augusta county man faces six felony charges for embezzlement from dupont community credit union
Local

County man faces six felony charges for embezzlement from DuPont Community Credit Union

Crystal Graham
Published:
Zachary Bandy
Zachary Bandy, photo courtesy Waynesboro Police Department

A 39-year-old Augusta County man faces six felony counts of embezzlement for allegedly stealing funds from DuPont Community Credit Union in Waynesboro.

Zachary Bandy, a former DCCU employee at the 1100 Shenandoah Village Drive operations center, is alleged to have unlawfully embezzled U.S. currency belonging to DCCU having a value of $1,000 or more. The exact amount of money reported stolen is unknown.

Bandy faces criminal charges for six counts of the Violation of Code Section 18.2-111, or embezzlement.

Bandy was arrested at the Waynesboro Police Department on Jan. 11. He was taken before the magistrate and released on a Personal Recognizance Bond, according to the police department.

Bandy’s Facebook page lists his job as an architecture and development manager for DCCU.

The alleged offenses occurred from July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2022.

Waynesboro Police Sergeant C.J. Cross is investigating the case.

Bandy’s next court appearance is scheduled on Friday with Waynesboro Circuit Court – Criminal Division. According to the court website, a plea is expected in the case.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

