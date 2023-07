The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is leading the search for a missing Waynesboro woman.

Taylor Evette Hobson, 21, was last seen on Friday, according to authorities.

Hobson could possibly be driving an orange Chevrolet Trax with an unknown tag.

She goes by the nickname “KK,” has tattoos on both legs, her back and one arm.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.