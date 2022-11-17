Arizona State rallies late with 15-3 run, knocks off VCU, 63-59, at Legends Classic

Arizona State rallied from a late eight-point deficit with a 15-3 run to defeat VCU, 63-59, on Wednesday at the Legends Classic in Brooklyn.

Jayden Nunn led the Rams (2-1) with 13 points and five assists, and Jamir Watkins and Brandon Johns Jr. scored 10 each. Johns also corralled six rebounds.

Jalen DeLoach had nine points, eight rebounds and a block for VCU.

Frankie Collins led all players with 15 points for Arizona State. He also grabbed six rebounds and three steals.

Desmond Cambridge Jr. hit a go-ahead floater in the lane with 1:08 left to give ASU (3-1) a 61-59 lead. VCU got two looks at the basket on the ensuing possession, but missed on a three-pointer and a floater. A pair of Horne free throws with 21 seconds left accounted the final margin.

VCU connected on just 4-of-23 field goals in the second half. The Rams shot 50 percent (14-of-28) in the first half and 17 percent in the second.

The Rams took a 52-41 lead with 8:58 remaining on a three-pointer by senior forward David Shriver, but watched as Arizona State put together a 15-4 burst, punctuated by back-to-back 3-pointers by D.J. Horne and Austin Nunez, to tie the game at 56-all with 5:08 left.