The Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office has inspected the scene in the 300 block of Panorama Road, which has seen unusually smoky conditions for the past several days.

According to the fire marshal, the cause is the accidental spontaneous combustion of a mulch pile.

The office has provided consultation to the landowners on how best to fully extinguish the smoldering mulch pile.

Based on those mitigation efforts currently in action, the smoke is anticipated to subside over the next few days.