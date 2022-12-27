Albemarle County: VDOT announces schedule change for two roadway projects

The schedule for planned flagging operations at the diverging diamond interchange at Interstate 64 and U.S. 250 in Albemarle County has been updated.

Flagging operations for this week are cancelled. Crews will begin flagging next week as follows:

Expect right lane closures for utility work, between the on-ramp and the off-ramp of Interstate 64 in the eastbound lanes. Also expect right lane closures on U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) for median work, between Route 1777 (Hansens Mountain Road) and Route 1146 (Hunters Way) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday, Jan. 3 through Friday, Jan. 6, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Project completion date: February 2023.

The schedule for the new roundabout at U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 151 (Critzers Shop Road) is also changing.

Expect flagging operations in the following areas: