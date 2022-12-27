Menu
news albemarle county vdot announces schedule change for two roadway projects
Local

Albemarle County: VDOT announces schedule change for two roadway projects

Chris Graham
Published:
road construction
(© jhansen2 – stock.adobe.com)

The schedule for planned flagging operations at the diverging diamond interchange at Interstate 64 and U.S. 250 in Albemarle County has been updated.

Flagging operations for this week are cancelled. Crews will begin flagging next week as follows:

  • Expect right lane closures for utility work, between the on-ramp and the off-ramp of Interstate 64 in the eastbound lanes. Also expect right lane closures on U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) for median work, between Route 1777 (Hansens Mountain Road) and Route 1146 (Hunters Way) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday, Jan. 3 through Friday, Jan. 6, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Project completion date: February 2023.

The schedule for the new roundabout at U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 151 (Critzers Shop Road) is also changing.

Expect flagging operations in the following areas:

  • S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) between Route 172 (Little Rock Lane) and Route 692 (Plank Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Flagging will begin again Thursday at 6 a.m. and continue non-stop through Friday, at noon. and Jan. 3-6, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Route 151 (Critzers Shop Road) between U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 803 (Goodloe Lane), Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Flagging will begin again Thursday at 6 a.m. and continue non-stop through Friday at noon, and Jan. 3-6, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Expected project completion date: February 2023.

Chris Graham

