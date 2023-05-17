Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsalbemarle county relatives who refused to return baby to birth mother arrested for abduction
Local

Albemarle County: Relatives who refused to return baby to birth mother arrested for abduction

Chris Graham
Published date:
prison jail
(© methaphum – stock.adobe.com)

Two people are in custody in a reported attempted child abduction case in Albemarle County.

Catherine Ortiz-Caridad, 34, and Wilson Canan-Cruz, 24, were arrested on Monday after an investigation into an April 23 incident on Wilton Farm Road.

According to Albemarle County Police, Ortiz-Caridad, Canan-Cruz and a third person, a woman whose name was not released, were arguing over the custody of an infant when police were called to the scene on April 23.

With the assistance of Albemarle County Department of Social Services and Homeland Security Investigation, ACPD detectives learned that the infant’s biological mother had temporarily placed her baby in the care of relatives while she established herself in another state. When the infant’s mother returned to Virginia, the temporary guardians prevented the mother access to the infant, and they subsequently presented themselves to the police as the biological parents.

The infant, who has been in the custody of ACDSS since the April 23 incident, was returned to the out-of-state mother after a DNA test confirmed she was the biological parent.

Canan-Cruz and Ortiz-Caridad are being held at the Charlottesville Albemarle Regional Jail without bond.

If you have any information regarding this case or others, contact CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000 or [email protected].

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 How did Tony Bennett’s transfer recruiting class rank in the ACC, nationally?
2 Republicans pressure Biden on trans girls, women competing in high school, college sports
3 Waynesboro seems to be giving up on tourist dollars: Why that’s a bad idea
4 Debt-ceiling fight: Republicans are going to win, because they don’t care if we all lose
5 ACC open to new revenue-sharing model, seems to stave off inevitable breakup, for now

Latest News

CPA business finance audit
Local

Waynesboro eighth-grade students create business plan, marketing for farm produce

Rebecca Barnabi
police car
U.S./World

Legislation to protect police departments ‘will provide much needed support’

Rebecca Barnabi

Invest to Protect Act was introduced in 2022 and passed the U.S. House later that year, but did not make it to the president’s desk.

reading
Culture

Augusta County Library launches All Together Now! summer reading program

Chris Graham

The Augusta County Library launched its All Together Now! Summer Reading Program on Monday.

police car
Virginia

Culpeper County: Single-vehicle crash takes life of Burr Hill woman on Monday

Chris Graham
police emergency fire
Virginia

One dead in Orange County head-on crash between GMC, tractor-trailer on Route 522

Chris Graham
higher ed
Local

SVEC awards $10K in scholarships to local high school seniors

Rebecca Barnabi
mark warner
Virginia

Mark Warner to Glenn Youngkin on DEI: It’s just what is best for business

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy