Albemarle County prepared to fight opioid overdose deaths with expanded Narcan training

To address the rising number of opioid overdose incidents and recurring emergency calls associated with substance abuse within the community, Albemarle County’s Public Safety Departments and Albemarle County Public Schools have implemented comprehensive training programs and expanded staff access to naloxone, more commonly known by the brand name Narcan.

This crucial, affordable and proven tool plays a vital role in saving lives by effectively mitigating opioid overdose fatalities.

In April, Albemarle County Police Department officers began carrying two pre-filled nasal spray doses of naloxone in their patrol car’s response kits. Within 24 hours of implementing the program across the department, two separate incidents occurred where officers successfully used the naloxone nasal spray to counteract the effects of overdoses and prevented two deaths.

“Much like the success we have experienced with officers trained in CPR and the use of AED equipment, this training will save lives,” stated ACPD Captain Darrell Byers. “Our department tailors our officers’ training and certifications to meet the needs of the community we serve.”

Albemarle County Fire Rescue, whose personnel have been equipped with naloxone doses as emergency medical technicians, will expand its response to opioid-related emergencies in the coming weeks to include “Leave Behind” naloxone kits and train all field personnel in their use and deployment.

The “Leave Behind” program will train community members who have called 911 for someone experiencing a substance use crisis in the use of naloxone and provide them with doses to use in the future if needed.

“Addressing the opioid epidemic requires a multi-faceted approach, and our first responders play a vital role in bridging the gap between emergency response and access to ongoing support, resources and treatment,” said Emily Pelliccia, ACFR Deputy Chief of Community Risk & Resilience. “Expanding the current ACFR response model to include ‘Leave Behind’ naloxone and overdose follow-up visits will save lives during an immediate crisis and exemplifies our commitment to providing more effective and comprehensive service to our community. This compassionate and proactive approach extends a lifeline to those in need and fosters a safer and healthier community for all.”

ACFR’s Community Risk & Resilience Division is conducting data analysis of emergency calls for service to identify hot spots in the community where there is a higher occurrence of overdoses to target outreach and training efforts. These outreach efforts include engaging with libraries, hotels and businesses within these higher-risk areas to provide access to naloxone and training to staff.

In addition to the public safety departments’ efforts to expand trained personnel, Albemarle County Public Schools recently trained all school nurses in the administration of naloxone. Naloxone kits are available in every school clinic throughout the district, and all nurses have been trained.

ACPS is partnering with ACFR to expand training to other school employees in the upcoming school year.

These response efforts are supported in part by the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police First Responder Naloxone grant through the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.