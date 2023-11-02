Albemarle County Police seeks witnesses in Route 250 fatal crash

The Albemarle County Police Department is seeking the public’s help in obtaining additional information about a fatal crash on Oct. 14 on Route 250.

The two-vehicle accident occurred around 9:15 p.m. near the Greenwood Road intersection in the 7400 block of Rockfish Gap Turnpike.

Trevynn Lee Awkard, 23, of Greenwood, died from his injuries after being transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center, according to the ACPD.

Awkard was one of three people transported to the hospital following the accident.

ACPD is looking for any witnesses that could provide any additional information on the accident.

Anyone with additional information regarding the crash are asked to contact Sergeant Dean Dotts with the Albemarle County Police Department at (434) 296-5807 or CrimeStoppers at [email protected].

