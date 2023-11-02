Countries
Local, Cops & Courts

Albemarle County Police seeks witnesses in Route 250 fatal crash

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police crime scene
(© New Africa – stock.adobe.com)

The Albemarle County Police Department is seeking the public’s help in obtaining additional information about a fatal crash on Oct. 14 on Route 250.

The two-vehicle accident occurred around 9:15 p.m. near the Greenwood Road intersection in the 7400 block of Rockfish Gap Turnpike.

Trevynn Lee Awkard, 23, of Greenwood, died from his injuries after being transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center, according to the ACPD.

Awkard was one of three people transported to the hospital following the accident.

ACPD is looking for any witnesses that could provide any additional information on the accident.

Anyone with additional information regarding the crash are asked to contact Sergeant Dean Dotts with the Albemarle County Police Department at (434) 296-5807 or CrimeStoppers at [email protected].

Related story

Albemarle County man dies from injuries sustained in two-car accident on Route 250

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

