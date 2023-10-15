Albemarle County man dies from injuries sustained in two-car accident on Route 250

A Greenwood man died overnight from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash on Route 250 in the vicinity of the Greenwood Road intersection late Saturday night.

Trevynn Lee Awkard, 23, had been among three people transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center from the scene of the 9:15 p.m. accident, according to Albemarle County Police.

Awkard died from his injuries overnight.

The crash remains under investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Team.