Albemarle County: Police seek public’s help locating teen runaways from Crozet

The Albemarle County Police Department is currently seeking the whereabouts of 16-year-old Abigail Garfield and 16-year-old Landon Peery.

Peery and Garfield are both from the Crozet area and were last seen together in Crozet. Garfield is approximately five months pregnant, according to police.

Anyone with information on Peery’s or Garfield’s location is encouraged to contact Detective Lavin with the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 434-296-5807, or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or [email protected].