Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news albemarle county police seek publics help locating teen runaways from crozet
Local/Virginia

Albemarle County: Police seek public’s help locating teen runaways from Crozet

Chris Graham
Published:

runawaysThe Albemarle County Police Department is currently seeking the whereabouts of 16-year-old Abigail Garfield and 16-year-old Landon Peery.

Peery and Garfield are both from the Crozet area and were last seen together in Crozet. Garfield is approximately five months pregnant, according to police.

Anyone with information on Peery’s or Garfield’s location is encouraged to contact Detective Lavin with the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 434-296-5807, or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or [email protected].

About Chris Graham

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but my maranthoning days are over. I'm also a progressive who voted for Biden, but we need another Democrat in 2024. (Sorry, Joe, and thanks.) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

road closed

Albemarle County: Emergency pipe repair closes portion of Carters Mountain Road
Chris Graham
jesse watters

Fox News dolts: Soccer is ‘boring,’ and also, soccer players are ‘really handsome’
Chris Graham

Jesse Watters, who is apparently a guy on TV, and Adam Carolla, who you may vaguely remember from whatever that the name of that show was 20 years ago, and wish you didn’t, think soccer is boring.

rawlings funny bone

Donnell Rawlings to perform at Richmond’s Funny Bone Dec. 9-10
Crystal Graham

Comedian Donnell Rawlings will perform four shows at The Funny Bone in Richmond Dec. 9-10.

pam tillis

Pam Tillis to perform ‘Belles and Bows’ Christmas show at Wayne Theatre
Crystal Graham
augusta health covid-19 vaccines

VDH sending texts, voice messages reminding seniors to get COVID booster
Crystal Graham
Waynesboro, Virginia

Waynesboro: Shop local on Dec. 3 with downtown holiday market
Crystal Graham
Schola Cantorum

Schola Cantorum to present ‘An English Christmas’ concert on Dec. 10
Crystal Graham