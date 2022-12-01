Albemarle County: Police make 10 arrests in series of criminal incidents dating back to May

Albemarle County Police have announced 10 arrests in what they say is a series of connected criminal incidents that have occurred over the past several months.

Meleak Domorion Clark, 19, of Farmville, Jalonnie Antonio Henson, 19, of Charlottesville, and Devontae Markel Johnson, 18, of Albemarle County, and seven juveniles, unnamed due to their ages, have been detained in connection to a run of vehicle larcenies and shootings, the ACPD said on Thursday.

The crime wave dates to May, with several residential areas between Barracks Road and Rio Road in Albemarle County seeing a rise in shootings and car thefts.

The PD has linked most of these crimes to several groups of self-identifying gangs comprised mostly of juveniles. While these middle- and high-school-aged juveniles reside in Albemarle County, their actions and personal connections cross jurisdictional lines into the City of Charlottesville, police said.

The ACPD has identified over 50 individuals associated with these gangs to date.

Timeline of related gun violence incidents

July 27, 4:05 p.m., intersection of Saxton Court and Knight Court – Officers responded to a report of a juvenile who was shot.

Aug. 16, 3:10 am, 700 block of Queens Court – Officers responded to reports of multiple occupied residences and vehicles struck by gunfire.

Aug. 19, 4:40 p.m., 400 block of Burgoyne Road – Officers responded to a report of a juvenile who was shot.

Aug. 24, 11 p.m., 900 block of Old Brook Road – Officers responded to reports of multiple vehicles and occupied residences being struck by gunfire. One bystander was struck by a vehicle while attempting to flee the area.

Sept. 14, 5:30 p.m., 2300 block of North Berkshire Road – Officers responded to the report of an adult shot during a drive-by shooting.

Sept. 22, 7 p.m., 800 block of Mallside Forest Court – Officers responded to a report of a drive-by shooting where three juveniles were struck by gunfire. In addition, occupied residences were hit.

Nov. 7, 9 p.m., 400 block of Burgoyne Road – Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery and shots fired, one juvenile was shot.

Investigation continues

The investigation is ongoing, complicated, according to police, by differences in how the juvenile justice system works in comparison to the adult criminal justice system.

As the investigation progresses, the PD encourages witnesses to share information about these incidents with detectives, as witness testimony can hasten the investigative process.

“To the families and residents of these neighborhoods, we hear and share in your concerns. We will continue to strive to ensure those responsible for these crimes are held accountable for their actions,” said Col. Sean Reeves, chief of Albemarle County Police. “To the youth participating in this criminal behavior, you have a choice to end this, it is only a matter of time before you or someone you love is shot or killed – so let’s end this cycle now.”

Anyone with information regarding these incidents should contact ACPD’s Criminal Investigations Division at 434-296-5807 or CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000 or [email protected]. You can remain anonymous.