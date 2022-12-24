Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news albemarle county orange man charged with second degree murder in barboursville shooting
Local

Albemarle County: Orange man charged with murder in Barboursville shooting

Chris Graham
Published:
police
(© New Africa – stock.adobe.com)

Albemarle County Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a woman from Orange who was found dead in a car in the roadway in the 5200 block of Stony Point Road in the Barboursville area in Albemarle County late Wednesday.

Dominic Gaskins, 31, of Orange, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 37-year-old Sabrina Elizabeth Jenkins.

Gaskins is currently being held in the Central Virginia Regional Jail.

Jenkins was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle in the roadway as police and EMS responded to a report to 911 at 9:32 p.m. Wednesday.

The 5200 block of Stony Point Road – Route 20 – is in a rural part of Albemarle County known for its proximity to several well-known vineyards.

Anyone with information about this is encouraged to contact ACPD’s Criminal Investigation Division at 434-269-5807 or CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000 or [email protected].

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including co-authoring Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, published in 2019. I also served as a member of the creative team and on-air TV commentator for Awesome Wrestling Entertainment on AWE’s "Night of the Legends" live pay-per-view event in 2011, and wrote a book on that experience, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, that was published in 2018. For my commentaries, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

ftr briscoes

AEW ‘Dynamite’ review: Hey, we got another FTR tag team match, a rare treat
Chris Graham
student loan relief

Omnibus package to fund Biden Administration effort to cancel student debt
Crystal Graham

The bi-partisan legislation will fund the Biden Administration’s effort to cancel student debt for 40 million people, according to the Student Borrower Protection Center.

football money

UNC QB Drake Maye on transfer rumors: ‘That Carolina blue is special’
Chris Graham

Drake Maye is the too-early favorite to be the top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

sports interview

Of course they’re dumb questions: Maybe be glad somebody is asking them
Chris Graham

VDOT warns drivers to watch for debris, downed trees on roadways due to high winds
Crystal Graham
journey

Journey, set for tour stop at JPJ on Feb. 5, infighting over Trump
Chris Graham
holiday travel

DMV, State Police offers safe driving tips ahead of the busy holiday season
Crystal Graham