Albemarle County: Orange man charged with murder in Barboursville shooting

Albemarle County Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a woman from Orange who was found dead in a car in the roadway in the 5200 block of Stony Point Road in the Barboursville area in Albemarle County late Wednesday.

Dominic Gaskins, 31, of Orange, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 37-year-old Sabrina Elizabeth Jenkins.

Gaskins is currently being held in the Central Virginia Regional Jail.

Jenkins was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle in the roadway as police and EMS responded to a report to 911 at 9:32 p.m. Wednesday.

The 5200 block of Stony Point Road – Route 20 – is in a rural part of Albemarle County known for its proximity to several well-known vineyards.

Anyone with information about this is encouraged to contact ACPD’s Criminal Investigation Division at 434-269-5807 or CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000 or [email protected].