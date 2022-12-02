Albemarle County: One dead in overnight fire on Pen Park Lane

One person was found dead inside a residence in the 1100 block of Pen Park Lane in Charlottesville as a result of an overnight structure fire.

Career and volunteer units from Albemarle County, as well as units from Charlottesville Fire Department, were dispatched to the report of the structure fire at 12:40 a.m. Friday.

The first apparatus arrived on scene seven minutes after dispatch and observed fire through the roof of the residence

The occupant of the residence was found deceased inside the home. The fire caused extensive damage.

A passerby called 9-1-1.

The Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the cause of the fire.