Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news albemarle county one dead in overnight fire on pen park lane
Local/Virginia

Albemarle County: One dead in overnight fire on Pen Park Lane

Chris Graham
Published:
fire
(© Peter Kim – stock.adobe.com)

One person was found dead inside a residence in the 1100 block of Pen Park Lane in Charlottesville as a result of an overnight structure fire.

Career and volunteer units from Albemarle County, as well as units from Charlottesville Fire Department, were dispatched to the report of the structure fire at 12:40 a.m. Friday.

The first apparatus arrived on scene seven minutes after dispatch and observed fire through the roof of the residence

The occupant of the residence was found deceased inside the home. The fire caused extensive damage.

A passerby called 9-1-1.

The Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but my maranthoning days are over. I'm also a progressive who voted for Biden, but we need another Democrat in 2024. (Sorry, Joe, and thanks.) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

vdot logo

VDOT announces Resilience Plan in preparation of future hazards and challenges
Rebecca Barnabi
reece beekman
,

Virginia guard Reece Beekman projecting as late first-round NBA pick in 2028
Chris Graham

ESPN NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Givony has Virginia guard Reece Beekman projecting as a late first-round draft pick next summer.

tony elliott

Brennan Armstrong is leaving: The bigger picture of what this means for Virginia Football
Chris Graham

Brennan Armstrong is on his way out, and it’s not hard to imagine that he’s just the first of many to be headed out the door after the first season of the Tony Elliott era at Virginia.

DMV

DMV: Highway Safety Grant Fund applications accepted through Feb. 28
Crystal Graham
farm bureau virginia

Virginia Farm Bureau Federation re-elects key leaders to state posts
News Contributors
virginia museum of history and culture

Free admission for state employees to Virginia Museum of History & Culture in December
Crystal Graham
farm credit of virginias

Ag commodities forum planned for Tuesday in Augusta County
Crystal Graham