Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsai uva receives research funding security and responsibility of companies encouraged
U.S./World

AI: UVA receives research funding, companies encouraged to ensure security and responsibility

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Artificial intelligence
(© Zobacz więcej – stock.adobe.com)

Federal funding will provide UVA and Norfolk State University with more than $1.8 million to research and develop artificial intelligence capabilities to fight cyberattacks.

Researchers will work as part of a nationwide team, and collaborate with teams at 10 other universities and 20 private industry partners to find revolutionary methods to counter cyberattacks in which AI-enabled intelligent security agents will cooperate with humans to build more resilient networks.

“Addressing the cybersecurity threats that our nation faces requires constant adaptation and innovation, and utilizing AI to counter these threats is an incredibly exciting use-case for this emerging technology,” Sen. Warner of Virginia, who is chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said. “This funding will allow teams at the University of Virginia and Norfolk State to do groundbreaking research on ways AI can help safeguard against cyberattacks. I congratulate UVA and NSU on receiving this funding, and I can’t wait to see what they discover and develop.”

UVA will receive $845,000 and Norfolk State will receive $975,000 from the National Science Foundation, the Department of Homeland Security and IBM. Investments are designed to build a diverse AI workforce across the United States.

Last week, Warner sent letters to CEOs of AI companies encouraging them to prioritize security, combat bias and responsibly roll out new technologies. He expressed concerns in his letters about the potential risks posed by the rapid and unchecked development AI technology.

“[W]ith the increasing use of AI across large swaths of our economy, and the possibility for large language models to be steadily integrated into a range of existing systems, from healthcare to finance sectors, I see an urgent need to underscore the importance of putting security at the forefront of your work,” Warner wrote. “Beyond industry commitments, however, it is also clear that some level of regulation is necessary in this field.”

His letters highlighted several specific security risks associated with AI, including data supply chain security and data poisoning attacks, and expressed his concerns about algorithmic bias, trustworthiness and potential misuse or malicious use of AI systems.

The letters, sent to the CEOs of OpenAI, Scale AI, Meta, Google, Apple, Stability AI, Midjourney, Anthropic, Percipient.ai, and Microsoft, include a series of questions for companies developing large-scale AI models to answer, aimed at ensuring that they are taking appropriate measures to address these security risks.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Waynesboro mayor considers Jim Wood Buttigieg slur matter ‘closed’: But we don’t
2 ‘Trans people are just trying to be people’: A youth’s journey from she to he
3 Bookbag found at Waynesboro elementary school contained gun, drug paraphernalia
4 Youngkin defends ‘DEI is dead’ guy that he hired away from a Richmond Chick-fil-A
5 Virginia hoops target Blue Cain commits to Georgia: How this impacts 2023-2024

Latest News

harris mcclellan
Virginia

Vice President Harris visits Richmond to commemorate National Small Business Week

Chris Graham
Local

New name and logo, same commitment to health for Sentara

Rebecca Barnabi

The next evolution of the Sentara brand is here. Sentara announced a new name and logo today.

house for sale
Culture

More Millennials own a home than rent in the U.S.

Rebecca Barnabi

At the age of 34 last year, Millennials became a generation of homeowners with 52 percent taking the leap, an increase of 7 million.

norfolk tides
Sports

Norfolk Tides defeat Durham Bulls, 5-4, extend winning streak to six

Chris Graham
police investigation
Virginia

Richmond Police arrest three in connection with Richmond Highway homicide

Chris Graham
tim kaine
U.S./World

Tim Kaine on GOP’s debt-ceiling game of chicken: It’s ‘just about basic accountability’

Chris Graham
alder marin sotelo Farmville
Virginia

$70,000 reward offered for jail escapee charged with murdering a deputy

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy