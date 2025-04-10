AEW heads to Baltimore to begin the road to ‘Double or Nothing’ PPV

With “Dynasty” in the rear-view mirror, the road to “Double or Nothing” kicked off last night, when AEW returned to Baltimore at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena for “Dynamite.”

This was a jam-packed episode of “Dynamite:” addressing the fallout from the highly anticipated return of The Young Bucks; continuing the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament; and The Opps declared war against The Death Riders.

With all of that, and more, did this week’s episode feel like a jumbled mess or a great launching pad for the road to “Double or Nothing?”

HIT: Jon Moxley vs. Katsuyori Shibata



The show opened with a promo from Jon Moxley, addressing Swerve Strickland, The Opps, and “Hangman” Adam Page. Moxley is convinced that the AEW locker room just doesn’t “want it” enough. Moreover, The Young Bucks interference was mere happenstance, and The Death Riders have no intention of aligning with them.

From there, the show began with the evening’s opening contest: pitting Katsuyori Shibata against the AEW World Champion in a non-title match.

It’s no secret that I am a fan of Shibata. His match against Kazuchika Okada at Sakura Genesis (2017) is my favorite match ever. So, I cherish every opportunity I have to watch “The Wrestler” ply his trade. This was no different.

Shibata’s ability to convey palpable violence with fluidity and precision is mesmerizing, which makes him the perfect opponent for the master of “unscripted violence.” Unfortunately, this match was brief, ending when Moxley applied his patented Bulldog Chokehold onto Shibata.

Rating: ***

HIT: The Young Bucks return to “Dynamite”



Queue “You Leave Us No Choice.”

After Moxley’s match, The Young Bucks made their way to the ring. Moxley and Marina Shafir wasted no time getting the hell out of Dodge, giving The Young Bucks the floor.

While Moxley may not be interested in their elevator pitch, Matt and Nick Jackson have returned to AEW with a business proposal for The Death Riders.

At “Dynasty,” the brothers returned in dramatic fashion, intervening in Moxley’s match against Swerve Strickland, delivering an EVP Trigger to the challenger. Last night, The Young Bucks explained why.

There were two reasons:

The Young Bucks know that “Hangman” Adam Page didn’t want Swerve Strickland to win the championship, so they helped their friend achieve his goal. The Elite would like to join forces with The Death Riders. Attacking Swerve Strickland was essentially a peace offering.

The Young Bucks urged The Death Riders to meet them in the ring, so they could discuss business. Instead, they were met with Kenny Omega.

Omega used a very strange analogy to describe The Young Bucks, likening them to two Shih Tzu puppies who keep shitting on the rug. Then, he accused the brothers of misappropriating the company’s funds to purchase private jets and a chair that faces the master bedroom; hence why they shredded a myriad of documents before abandoning the company last October.

After verbally abusing The Young Bucks, Omega decided it was time to physically abuse them. When he tried entering the ring, Kazuchika Okada tried intervening. Okada’s arrival was met with Swerve Strickland, who forced The Elite to retreat.

While this segment was over 10 minutes, it delivered significant exposition. The Young Bucks have been reintroduced into the fold, making enemies out of both Kenny Omega and Swerve Strickland — while simultaneously trying to court The Death Riders.

MISS: Swerve Strickland vs. PAC



This was Swerve Strickland’s first singles-encounter with PAC. Unfortunately, the affair didn’t end well for “The Bastard.”

Ostensibly, Strickland still wants revenge against The Death Riders for what transpired at “Dynasty.” During the course of this match, however, PAC was injured — leading to what seemed like an impromptu finish. That feeling was proven correct later in the evening, when Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that PAC injury was indeed legitimate.

How long this match was supposed to be and how much it affected the rest of the show, is anyone’s guess really. Regardless, this match was off to a raucous start, before ending prematurely.

Afterwards, Strickland declared that it’s officially buck-hunting season, and he will collect.

As far as PAC is concerned, he was reportedly seen leaving the arena with crutches. Hopefully this is a minor setback for “The Bastard.”

Rating: N/A

HIT: “Hangman” Page looking for Swerve Strickland

“Hangman” Adam Page is backstage, searching for Strickland. Page wanders into Strickland’s locker room, but only finds Prince Nana.

After a brief back and forth, Nana tried to apologize for his past transgressions, but Page interrupted him — refusing to allow Nana to express any regret.

While Page’s relationship with Strickland is still adversarial, it is certainly beginning to become less animus. It certainly feels as though these two will reconcile, in due time. The question now is whether or not their reconciliation will culminate in Strickland helping Page win the AEW World Championship.

Maybe that’s wishful thinking.

HIT: The $400,000 Eight-Man Tag Team Match



This $400,000 eight-man tag team match, saw Will Ospreay, Mark Briscoe, “Speedball” Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight face Ricochet, Lio Rush, Action Andretti & The Beast Mortos? You might be asking yourself, “why?” The simple answer is, why not?

Shortly before this contest, both teams delivered dueling promos. Briscoe asked his compatriots how they were going to spend their $100,000 purse. Ospreay said he was going to DisneyLand, while Bailey planned on buying shoes and Kevin Knight was going to Miami. Briscoe hilariously said that he was going to use it to diversify his portfolio.

Meanwhile, the heels argued over who was in charge, with Ricochet adamant that he needed to take point.

As far as the contest itself was concerned, I thoroughly enjoyed this. I usually detest eight-man tag matches, but this was just so much fun. In the end, the faces won after Ospreay landed a Hidden Blade on The Beast Mortos.

Rating: ***¼

HIT: The Hurt Syndicate celebrate



This segment was billed as The Hurt Syndicate celebrating their victory over Big Bill & Bryan Keith last Sunday. However, their champagne celebration quickly took a turn, when it was interrupted by MJF.

Last Sunday, MJF intervened in Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin’s match, leveling Big Bill with his Dynamite Diamond Ring. Last night, the self-proclaimed “Devil” stood shoulder to shoulder with Shelton Benjamin, ready to hear the AEW World Tag Team Champions express their gratitude.

MJF even revealed that Tony Khan wanted him to compete in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, but now he’s finally in a position to “cut the line.”

Unfortunately, Lashley and Benjamin are still adamant that MJF isn’t Hurt Syndicate material. Lashley and MJF engaged in a contentious back and forth, before MVP offered a resolution:

MJF needed three thumbs up, in order to join The Hurt Syndicate. While MVP gave him a thumbs up, Benjamin quickly rejected MJF; meaning he was, once again, denied entry.

Later in the episode, MJF confronted MVP backstage. MVP advised MJF to approach this problem as a businessman. First, MJF needs to figure out what his consumer wants and then he has to give it to them.



I’m still enamored with this angle. What lengths will MJF go, to earn his place in The Hurt Syndicate? More importantly, will his plans come to fruition or will he alienate himself from MVP and make an enemy of Lashley & Benjamin? There’s no denying The Hurt Syndicate’s dominance over the tag team division. With MJF, this faction could become the perfect fighting force to dethrone The Death Riders and fill the space that they currently occupy.

HIT: Kris Statlander vs. Thunder Rosa



This was the second quarter-final match in the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, pitting Kris Statlander against Thunder Rosa.

This was a solid contest. Statlander is, of course, a former TBS Women’s Champion, while Rosa is a former AEW Women’s World Champion; which only further illustrates the level of talent in this year’s tournament.

The addition of “Timeless” Toni Storm on commentary only made this even more enjoyable.

In the end, Statlander delivered a Staturday Night Fever to pin Rosa. Now, Statlander will advance to the semifinals, where she’ll face the winner of Jamie Hayter and Billie Starkz’ match this Saturday on “Collision.”

Rating: ***

MISS: “TV Time With The Learning Tree”



When Chris Jericho lost the ROH World Championship, it meant the return of TV Time. May God have mercy on us all.

Fortunately, this segment wasn’t terrible.

Big Bill finally developed a backbone, warning Jericho to save his ridicule for someone who cares. Jericho however, didn’t schedule “TV Time with The Learning Tree” to admonish Big Bill & Bryan Keith for losing at “Dynasty” or not helping him against Bandido. Instead, he just wanted them to know that he’s disappointed.

So disappointed, that he used his baseball bat to smash a television. Then, he went outside the arena and bashed some fresh produce from catering.

Aside from winning the AEW World Tag Team Championship, it’s felt like Big Bill has lost every match of consequence in his AEW career. Defeating Chris Jericho wouldn’t be a star-making performance, nor would it turn him into a main event player. So, why else am I supposed to care about this feud? I’m struggling for answers here.

I really enjoyed when Chris Jericho wasn’t on television and I’m not the only one who shares that sentiment.

HIT: Samoa Joe & Hook vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta



Last Sunday, The Opps intervened in Jon Moxley’s match against Swerve Strickland. Last night, they declared war against The Death Riders.

The main event was, essentially, a match between Samoa Joe, Claudio Castagnoli, and their protégé’s. And, it was their protégé’s who determined this match; when HOOK forced Wheeler Yuta to submit via the Redrum.

After the match, all bedlam broke loose. Marina Shafir struck Samoa Joe with a chair, while The Death Riders swarmed HOOK. Ultimately, it was Castagnoli who dealt the death-blow, driving HOOK into a steel chair with the Neutralizer.

Afterwards, Samoa Joe grabbed a microphone and declared war against The Death Riders; challenging them for AEW World Trios Championships.

With PAC seemingly injured, it’s hard to tell how this feud will progress from here. Will Moxley be forced to compete in-place of PAC or will The Death Riders find a new emissary?

Nonetheless, this was a raucous main event that built a great deal of excitement towards The Opps impending feud with The Death Riders.

Rating: ***

Final Verdict

This was a massive episode of “Dynamite,” beginning the road to “Double or Nothing,” while simultaneously juggling the fallout from “Dynasty” and continuing the longer journey to “All In.” While I wouldn’t call this week’s installment bad, by any stretch of the imagination, it was far from the quality that we’ve become accustomed to over the last two months.

Hopefully, next week will be a return to form, when AEW heads to Boston, MA for “Spring BreakThru,” where AEW will celebrate surpassing WCW’s Monday “Nitro” as the longest running wrestling program in Turner Broadcasting history.

Rating: ***

“Collision” (Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, TNT)