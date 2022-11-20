AEW Full Gear review: MJF, as expected, wins world title, but it was still a swerve

AEW has a new world champ, as expected, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, but how MJF won the title from Jon Moxley on Saturday night at Full Gear was unexpected.

After teasing a face turn the past few weeks, MJF got help from Moxley’s manager, William Regal, who had been jawing back and forth with MJF in a series of promos that had been drawing attention and nice ratings on the show’s weekly “Dynamite.”

In a swerve, Regal handed MJF a set of brass knuckles that MJF then used to knock out Moxley and record the pinfall in the main event.

The win for MJF, 26, had seemed so foreordained that you had to expect a swerve of some sort, going by the old pro wrestling axiom – if it seems obvious, expect the unexpected.

Then we got not one, but two, ref bumps before the closing sequence.

AEW head honcho Tony Khan had done a nice job in the walk-up to Full Gear in building a possible side storyline with MJF and The Firm and its manager, Stokely Hathaway, over the dissolution of their heel relationship.

The ref bumps could have had you thinking that Hathaway was about to lead members of his group to run in to prevent MJF from winning the belt.

I was still holding out hope that something more elaborate involving The Elite – The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, who returned from a two-month hiatus following the fallout from Brawl Out.

Pairing MJF and Regal wasn’t expected, and now it will be interesting to see where Khan takes the story from here.

MJF is the absolute last person in pro wrestling who needs a mouthpiece, and Regal is too good as a mouthpiece to not have him on the roster and not on a mic each week.

Doing something along the lines of having Regal as the JJ Dillon to MJF’s Ric Flair in a Four Horsemen-like supergroup could make sense, if they could find MJF a Tully Blanchard and Ole and Arn Anderson to be his running mates.

Khan doesn’t do too well with factions, basically because he has way, way, way too many of them, to the point that it can be hard to tell who is with who sometimes, and harder to care because there are so many of them.

How about Bryan Danielson as MJF’s Tully, maybe FTR as his Ole and Arn?

Sorry, just fantasy booking again there.

Full Gear quick hits