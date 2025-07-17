With “All In: Texas” in the rear view mirror and a new champion crowned, a new era has begun in All Elite Wrestling.

Last night, that new era began when AEW returned to Chicago at the Aragon Ballroom for Wednesday Night “Dynamite.”

AEW began its Aragon Ballroom residency with a bang, addressing the fallout from “All In: Texas” and ushering in a new era for the promotion.

It was only fitting that “Hangman” Adam Page bookended the show, delivering a phenomenal introduction and a tremendous main event. In the middle, we received a great promo from Mark Briscoe and an exciting confrontation between Swerve Strickland and Kazuchika Okada.

Rating: ***¾

Hits and Misses

HIT: “Hangman” Adam Page’s cold open



The show opened with the newly crowned AEW World Champion, “Hangman” Adam Page, addressing the world in the aftermath of his grueling Texas Deathmatch against Jon Moxley.

Page received a hero’s welcome, demonstrating the unique connection he’s forged with the audience. The fans showered him with applause, chanting he “deserves it.” Page felt as though it was the opposite. The fans “deserve it.” They deserve a champion who proudly wears the AEW World Championship. They deserve a champion who respects their wishes and represents AEW’s core values. They deserve a champion with a rebel heart and the spirit to carry on the revolution.

“Hangman” Page is all of those things and so much more.

Page is keenly aware that he only played a part in The Death Rider’s saga. So, he paid his respects to the challengers who came before him: Orange Cassidy, Jay White, Adam Copeland and Darby Allin. He also thanked his allies, The Opps and Will Ospreay. He even thanked his old nemesis, Bryan Danielson.

Last, he thanked Swerve Strickland—whose assistance assured Page’s victory. Finally, it seems as though both men have made peace with their past, and are ready to move forward.

This was a victory lap for the new champion and a poignant way to begin this new era.

HIT: Kyle Fletcher vs. Mascara Dorada



The opening contest saw Kyle Fletcher face CMLL superstar, Mascara Dorada.

As Excalibur duly noted, “Forbidden Door” season has begun. In a sense, “Grand Slam: Mexico” merely set the stage for the next six weeks—where AEW, CMLL, and NJPW will begin collaborating in preparation for their veritable supershow in London, EN.

Last Saturday, Kyle Fletcher was slated to challenge Adam Cole for the TNT Championship. However, due to an undisclosed medical issue, Cole was unable to compete and forced to vacate the championship. Fletcher entered the fatal-fourway match to determine the new champion, alongside Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara, and Dustin Rhodes. In the end, it was the “Natural” who stood victorious—shocking the world by winning his first major single’s title since 1999.

Fletcher was furious and here, the “Protostar” began his warpath.

Few competitors can withstand Fletcher’s physical tools. Here, Mascara Dorada tried to use his evasiveness and creativity to control the pace. Unfortunately, it just wasn’t enough.

Afterwards, Fletcher vowed to exact his revenge on Dustin Rhodes, and take everything from him.

Rating: ***¼

MISS: Young Bucks align themselves with Don Callis



Matt & Nick Jackson arrived at the Aragon Ballroom in an Uber, receiving a less than stellar reaction from the locker room. Renee Paquette joyously recounted their failure at “All In” against Will Ospreay & Swerve Strickland. More importantly, how they’ve lost their titles as Executive Vice Presidents.

Just when the Bucks thought things couldn’t get any worse, Don Callis arrived—offering them a place in the Don Callis Family. Matt and Nick Jackson notoriously abhor Callis. However, they’re willing to make an exception. While they won’t join the Don Callis Family, they are willing to form a tenuous alliance.

To be perfectly honest, I would have been fine with another long hiatus from The Young Bucks after “All In.” Unfortunately, it looks like they’re here to stay.

HIT: The Hurt Syndicate addresses the world



After “All In,” The Hurt Syndicate taped a backstage promo to address the future. MVP challenged AEW to produce a team who can actually challenge the AEW World Tag Team Champions.

MJF addressed the new champion, “Hangman” Adam Page. Friedman vowed to become the number one contender through conventional means. While he holds the coveted Casino Gauntlet contract, he views it more so as a contingency plan—if things go array.

“Hangman” and MJF produced great television earlier in the year, in the week’s building towards “Revolution.” With the world championship hanging in the balance, I’m sure they’ll improve upon their previous work.

HIT: Josh Alexander, Hechicero, & The Young Bucks vs. JetSpeed, Bandido, & Brody King



The second contest was an all-star eight man tag match. The Young Bucks joined forces with the Don Callis Family’s Josh Alexander & Hechicero, to take on JetSpeed, Bandido and Brody King.

AEW has really perfected this eight man tag format, finding interesting ways to weave different factions together. It’s efficient booking and the end result are usually fun, digestible matches. In this instance, the fulcrum is Hechicero’s burgeoning rivalry with Bandido—for the ROH World Championship.

To that end, this was a success. And, in the end, The Young Bucks helped Hechicero put Bandido to sleep.

The real star of the show here, though, was Bandido—who has thrusted himself into the conversation as one of the 10 best wrestlers of 2025.

Rating: ***

MISS: Adam Copeland returns to “Dynamite”



Last Saturday, Adam Copeland returned at “All In: Texas” after a three-month long absence to confront FTR and seemingly save Christian Cage. Last night, he returned to “Dynamite” to address what transpired.

This segment was nearly 10 minutes long. While I understand that a lot needed to be addressed, I don’t think it required nearly 10 minutes. In short, Copeland didn’t return at “All In” to save his old friend. Christian has been nothing but a blight on Copeland, since he arrived at AEW.

Copeland returned to exact his revenge on Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler. Enter their manager, Stokely Hathaway, flanked by security.

(For those keeping score at home, one of the security guards was former DPW World Tag Team Champion, Kevin Ku, from Violence is Forever.)

Hathaway revealed that both AEW and Warner Brothers-Discovery have received complaints over Copeland and his weapon, “spike.” So, Copeland is officially barred from touching FTR. Failure to comply will result in Copeland’s termination.

The “Rated R Superstar” recognized that the rule doesn’t protect Hathaway, giving him the license to level him with a spear.

I’m excited for Copeland and FTR’s feud, especially if the payoff is a reunion between Copeland and Christian. This segment just felt a little too long and a little too overproduced. I suppose I just didn’t find it very sports-entertaining.

HIT: Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale vs. Queen Aminata vs. Thekla



The was a fatal-fourway match between Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale, Queen Aminata & Thekla with $100,000 on the line.

Aminata’s feud with Thekla has become a real highlight of the division over the last few weeks. These two have no compunctions. Every interaction is stiff, testing the limits of my credulity. This match was no different.

On the other hand, there’s the ongoing saga between Nightingale and Statlander—that began well over a year ago. Will Statlander turn heel or are these two destined to reunite? Unfortunately, their animosity consumed them—preventing either woman from winning this match.

In the end, it was the “Toxic Spider” who stood victorious over Aminata—albeit with a little help from Thekla’s new associates: Julia Hart & Skye Blue.

Rating: **¾

HIT: Mark Briscoe warns MJF



At “All In,” Mark Briscoe was moments away from pinning Roderick Strong with the Jay Driller, when MJF stole his cover and the victory. Now, Mark is hell bent on exacting his revenge on MJF.

The Briscoe Brothers were ruthless killers—whose currency was blood and guts. In the years since his brother’s passing, Mark has softened his rougher edges, and become the conscience of AEW. That doesn’t mean he’s fully exercised his demons.

Last week, MJF invoked Jay Briscoe’s name. Now, Mark is ready to make MJF atone for his sins.

This was a tremendous promo from Mark Briscoe, channeling the spirit of his late-brother and demonstrating his incredible range as a performer. My excitement for this feud is through-the-roof.

HIT: “Timeless” Toni Storm addresses her future



At “All In: Texas,” “Timeless” Toni Storm overcame her greatest challenge yet, Mercedes Mone. Last night, she took a moment to celebrate her victory. However, her moment in the sun was interrupted by Billie Starkz and Athena—the latter of whom won the coveted Casino Gauntlet contract at “All In.”

Athena has been the ROH Women’s World Champion for nearly 1,000 days and, as the self-proclaimed “forever champion,” she’s ready to prove her superiority over Storm. Next week, Starkz will face Storm one-on-one, as Athena’s emissary.

Unlike MJF, Athena already knows when and where she’ll be exercising her Casino Gauntlet contract. However, the details are still a mystery. Hopefully, it’s not as predictable as “Forbidden Door.”

MISS: The Matriarchy(?) addresses Christian Cage



Last Saturday, Nick Wayne, Kip Sabian, and Shayna Wayne betrayed Christian Cage. Now, the era of The Patriarchy has ended, and The Matriarchy has begun… I think.

I don’t know what Sabian was saying, nor do I care. I understand that Nick Wayne is supposed to feel like a heel in this scenario, but I’m struggling to dislike him. He was manipulated by Christian Cage, who is, by all accounts, a bastard. If anyone’s ever lacked agency, it’s Nick Wayne. He’s 20-years-old and still managed by his mom, after all.

I understand that the short term goal may be to turn Christian Cage into a babyface, but I don’t know if this is the right way to go about it. I wouldn’t call Nick Wayne “likable,” but he certainly isn’t unlikable.

HIT: Kazuchika Okada In Action



Last Saturday, Kazuchika Okada defeated Kenny Omega in a winner-takes-all match, becoming the inaugural AEW Unified Champion.

Last night, he was in action against Quintero. While the match itself was merely a formality, it did give Okada an opportunity to debut his new entrance theme, “C.U.R.I.O.S.I.T.Y.” by Japanese alt-rock band, One Ok Rock.

Don Callis accompanied the “Rainmaker” to the ring, carrying the AEW Continental and International Championships—while Okada carried the beautiful Unified title.

Afterwards, Okada issued a warning to Swerve Strickland—for his transgressions towards The Young Bucks. Strickland was happy to oblige him, leading to a brief face-to-face encounter. Color me impressed.

Rating: N/A

HIT: “Hangman” Page, Mark Briscoe & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta



The main event was a six-man tag team match, pitting the newly crowned world champion, “Hangman” Adam Page, Mark Briscoe, and Powerhouse Hobbs against The Death Riders.

This was tremendous. The Death Riders’ picked Hobbs apart during a lengthy control segment, which created so much anticipation for the hot tag to Briscoe. When Page finally entered the ring, it felt like he was going to blow the roof off the Aragon Ballroom.

Jon Moxley was brilliant here, desperately trying to avoid “Hangman” like the plague. In the end, his cowardice cost The Death Riders, leaving Claudio Castagnoli to be pinned by Page with a jacknife.

Afterwards, The Death Riders tried to devolve the situation into a riot, but were thwarted by Darby Allin—who appeared in the rafters. Moxley looked frightened, as if he had seen a ghost. The distraction created an opportunity for Page to level the former champion with a Buckshot Lariat.

Rating: ***¾