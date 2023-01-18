Countries
news acc 2023 softball season preview show to air on siriusxm on thursday
Sports

ACC 2023 softball season preview show to air on SiriusXM on Thursday

Chris Graham
Published:

acc softballSiriusXM will air an ACC softball preview show, hosted by SiriusXM and ESPN’s Dani Wexelman, on Thursday from 2-6 p.m.

The show, which will also be available on demand on the SXM App with clips on ACC and SiriusXM social media channels, will feature interviews with all 13 head coaches and 26 student-athletes.

The ACC placed four teams among the top 16 seeds in last year’s NCAA Championship and was the only conference with two teams among the top five seeds (No. 2 Florida State and No. 3 Virginia Tech).

Overall, six ACC teams earned bids to the tournament, and a league-record three teams advanced to the NCAA Super Regionals, as Virginia Tech, Clemson and Duke each won their home regionals.

Four ACC teams are ranked in the D1Softball Preseason Top 25 poll released Tuesday – No. 4 Florida State, No. 9 Clemson, No. 13 Virginia Tech and No. 22 Duke.

The 2023 regular season begins Thursday, Feb. 9, and all 13 teams are in action on the first weekend of the season, Feb. 10-12.

Fans can follow all the ACC softball action with updated scores, schedules at standings at theACC.com.

The ACC preseason coaches poll and all-conference team will be released on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 2 p.m.

SiriusXM ACC Softball Preview Show Guest List

Boston College

  • Amy Kvilhaug, Head Coach
  • Susannah Anderson, Gr., P

Clemson

  • John Rittman, Head Coach
  • Valerie Cagle, Jr., P/UTL
  • Alia Logoleo, Jr., INF/OF

Duke

  • Marissa Young, Head Coach
  • Kelly Torres, Jr., C/3B

Florida State

  • Lonni Alameda, Head Coach
  • Kat Sandercock, R-Sr., P

Georgia Tech

  • Aileen Morales, Head Coach
  • Emma Kauf, Sr., C

Louisville

  • Holly Aprile, Head Coach
  • Taylor Roby, Gr., P

NC State

  • Jennifer Patrick-Swift, Head Coach
  • Taylor Ensley, So., INF

North Carolina

  • Donna Papa, Head Coach
  • Abby Settlemyre, R-Sr., MI

Notre Dame

  • Deanna Gumpf, Head Coach
  • Carlli Kloss, Jr., C/OF

Pitt

  • Jodi Hermanek, Head Coach
  • Yvonne Whaley, Gr., INF

Syracuse

  • Shannon Doepking, Head Coach
  • Geana Torres, Sr., C/UTL

Virginia

  • Joanna Hardin, Head Coach
  • Katie Goldberg, Sr., INF

Virginia Tech

  • Pete D’amour, Head Coach
  • Emma Lemley, So., P

Chris Graham

