ACC 2023 softball season preview show to air on SiriusXM on Thursday

SiriusXM will air an ACC softball preview show, hosted by SiriusXM and ESPN’s Dani Wexelman, on Thursday from 2-6 p.m.

The show, which will also be available on demand on the SXM App with clips on ACC and SiriusXM social media channels, will feature interviews with all 13 head coaches and 26 student-athletes.

The ACC placed four teams among the top 16 seeds in last year’s NCAA Championship and was the only conference with two teams among the top five seeds (No. 2 Florida State and No. 3 Virginia Tech).

Overall, six ACC teams earned bids to the tournament, and a league-record three teams advanced to the NCAA Super Regionals, as Virginia Tech, Clemson and Duke each won their home regionals.

Four ACC teams are ranked in the D1Softball Preseason Top 25 poll released Tuesday – No. 4 Florida State, No. 9 Clemson, No. 13 Virginia Tech and No. 22 Duke.

The 2023 regular season begins Thursday, Feb. 9, and all 13 teams are in action on the first weekend of the season, Feb. 10-12.

Fans can follow all the ACC softball action with updated scores, schedules at standings at theACC.com.

The ACC preseason coaches poll and all-conference team will be released on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 2 p.m.

SiriusXM ACC Softball Preview Show Guest List

Boston College

Amy Kvilhaug, Head Coach

Susannah Anderson, Gr., P

Clemson

John Rittman, Head Coach

Valerie Cagle, Jr., P/UTL

Alia Logoleo, Jr., INF/OF

Duke

Marissa Young, Head Coach

Kelly Torres, Jr., C/3B

Florida State

Lonni Alameda, Head Coach

Kat Sandercock, R-Sr., P

Georgia Tech

Aileen Morales, Head Coach

Emma Kauf, Sr., C

Louisville

Holly Aprile, Head Coach

Taylor Roby, Gr., P

NC State

Jennifer Patrick-Swift, Head Coach

Taylor Ensley, So., INF

North Carolina

Donna Papa, Head Coach

Abby Settlemyre, R-Sr., MI

Notre Dame

Deanna Gumpf, Head Coach

Carlli Kloss, Jr., C/OF

Pitt

Jodi Hermanek, Head Coach

Yvonne Whaley, Gr., INF

Syracuse

Shannon Doepking, Head Coach

Geana Torres, Sr., C/UTL

Virginia

Joanna Hardin, Head Coach

Katie Goldberg, Sr., INF

Virginia Tech